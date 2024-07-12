Prepare for Flash Flooding and Excessive Heat

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for weather conditions that could result in flash flooding through Saturday and high humidity and high ‘feels like’ temperatures Sunday through Wednesday. Heavy showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow may result in isolated flooding in downstate areas.

“With record-high temperatures across the state and potential flash flooding in the Downstate regions, New Yorkers must be vigilant and listen to cell phone alerts from the National Weather Service,” Governor Hochul said. “During this time, be sure to check on your family, friends and neighbors, and stay hydrated as the temperatures continue to rise.”

A Flood Watch has been issued for eastern Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Westchester, all of New York City and Nassau counties starting at Noon today through 6 p.m. Saturday. High temperatures starting on Sunday and continuing through Wednesday could result in ‘feels like’ temperatures nearing or exceeding 100 degrees or more in lower elevation areas in Central New York, the Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, Mid-Hudson, Capital Region, Long Island and New York City. The highest temperatures are expected Monday and Tuesday.

During flash flooding, never attempt to drive on a flooded road. Turn around and go another way. If water begins to rise rapidly around you in your car, abandon the vehicle immediately. Do not underestimate the power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car, and water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.

New York State Parks have numerous pools and beaches available for swimming when the weather gets hot. Governor Hochul has waived entry fees at New York State Park pools this summer. Prior to making a trip, visitors should call ahead to the park they plan to visit or check the Parks website for any updates as weather and water conditions may affect swimming status. Park status updates are also available on the free New York State Parks Explorer mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

You may qualify for a free air conditioning unit. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) can provide an air conditioning unit to income eligible households that include someone with a documented medical condition exacerbated by extreme heat, or households with young children or older adults. Applications will continue to be accepted until funding runs out. For more information, visit the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance website or contact your local office for the aging at 1-800-342-9871.

Information about what you can do during hot weather can be found on the Department of Health’s Extreme Heat website. You can also locate cooling centers close to you here.

Never leave children and pets unsupervised in hot cars. There is a real and severe danger when leaving children or pets unsupervised in a car even when temperatures don’t “feel” hot. At 60 degrees outside, after just one hour a closed car can get as hot as 105 degrees.