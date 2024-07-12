H.R. 4297, Bolts Ditch Act

H.R. 4297 would allow two regional water and sanitation authorities in Colorado access to federal land within the Holy Cross Wilderness to manage and maintain a headgate used to divert water to Bolts Lake.

Based on information from the Forest Service, CBO expects that the agency would collect a special permitting fee of about $200 each year for access to the land. Those fees are recorded in the federal budget as offsetting receipts (or reductions in direct spending). On that basis, CBO estimates that any collections from the permitting fee would decrease direct spending by an insignificant amount over the 2024-2034 period.