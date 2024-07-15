Outdoor America Names Jamie Wilkinson to Executive Vice President of Programming & Production
Outdoor America announces Jamie Wilkinson as its new Executive Vice President of Programming & Production.SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdoor America announces Jamie Wilkinson as its new Executive Vice President of Programming & Production. Wilkinson brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the outdoor media and content industry.
As EVP, Wilkinson will oversee the programming and production operations of Outdoor America, focusing on strategic growth, content development, and enhancing the overall user experience. His appointment marks a significant step forward in the company's commitment to providing high-quality outdoor content and fostering a vibrant community of outdoor enthusiasts.
"Jamie’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the outdoor media industry makes him the ideal candidate to lead the evolution of our content and endemic brand partnership strategies for Outdoor America," said Mark Weeks, COO of Outdoor America. "His innovative approach and dedication aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire and engage outdoor enthusiasts across the country."
Wilkinson expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, "I am honored to join Outdoor America and look forward to working with the talented team to further our offerings and expand our reach. Together, we will continue to celebrate and promote the great outdoors, creating memorable experiences for our audience."
Wilkinson's career in the outdoors spans over two decades, beginning with a notable tenure at ESPN Outdoors from 2001 to 2011, where he served as the Senior Director of Operations & Business Development. During his time at ESPN, Wilkinson played a pivotal role in the development and management of key properties, including the iconic BASS brand and the ESPN Saltwater series, contributing to the growth and popularity of these outdoor sports segments.
In 2011, Wilkinson joined FW Media as Vice President and General Manager of the Outdoors Division. Over six years, he managed operations and spearheaded new product development for the organization's outdoor division. His responsibilities included overall supervision of P&L and the marketing mix for influential brands such as Deer & Deer Hunting, Gun Digest, Turkey & Turkey Hunting, Deer & Deer Hunting TV Block, DeerHunter.TV, Blade Magazine, and the Blade Consumer Knife Show. Wilkinson's strategic vision and leadership significantly enhanced the visibility and profitability of these brands.
Most recently, Wilkinson founded Catch All Media in 2018, a boutique content and marketing agency specializing in outdoor and travel-related content. Under his guidance, the agency has successfully created multiple brands across various networks and developed compelling short-form content, establishing a strong presence in the digital media landscape.
