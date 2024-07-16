Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,366 in the last 365 days.

Outdoor America is Excited to Attend ICAST 2024

Outdoor America is excited to announce its participation in the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades (ICAST) 2024.

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdoor America is excited to announce its participation in the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades (ICAST) 2024. The event will be held from July 16-19 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. ICAST is the world’s largest sportfishing trade show and a premier destination for showcasing the latest innovations and trends in the fishing and outdoor industry.

As the premier destination for outdoor and fishing content, Outdoor America is eager to engage with fellow industry professionals, brands, and enthusiasts. This event presents a valuable opportunity for Outdoor America to explore new partnerships, collaborate on groundbreaking projects, and stay at the forefront of the outdoor media landscape.

"We are thrilled to be at ICAST 2024," said Mark Weeks, COO of Outdoor America. "This event provides us with a fantastic opportunity to connect with growing brands and content creators as we continue to develop innovative solutions for a challenging marketplace."

Outdoor America's presence at ICAST 2024 underscores its commitment to advancing the outdoor media sector and delivering top-quality content across multiple platforms with cutting-edge technology that connects consumers to brands in lasting and measurable ways.

Outdoor America is setting up exploratory meetings with brands to review how its unique platform can become a driving force and integral part of a brands marketing initiatives.

To schedule a meeting, contact Mark Weeks at mweeks@obsessionmedia.com or Jamie Wilkinson at jamie@outdooramerica.com.

Savannah Maxwell
Source Outdoor Group
email us here

You just read:

Outdoor America is Excited to Attend ICAST 2024

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more