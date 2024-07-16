Outdoor America is Excited to Attend ICAST 2024
Outdoor America is excited to announce its participation in the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades (ICAST) 2024.SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdoor America is excited to announce its participation in the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades (ICAST) 2024. The event will be held from July 16-19 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. ICAST is the world’s largest sportfishing trade show and a premier destination for showcasing the latest innovations and trends in the fishing and outdoor industry.
As the premier destination for outdoor and fishing content, Outdoor America is eager to engage with fellow industry professionals, brands, and enthusiasts. This event presents a valuable opportunity for Outdoor America to explore new partnerships, collaborate on groundbreaking projects, and stay at the forefront of the outdoor media landscape.
"We are thrilled to be at ICAST 2024," said Mark Weeks, COO of Outdoor America. "This event provides us with a fantastic opportunity to connect with growing brands and content creators as we continue to develop innovative solutions for a challenging marketplace."
Outdoor America's presence at ICAST 2024 underscores its commitment to advancing the outdoor media sector and delivering top-quality content across multiple platforms with cutting-edge technology that connects consumers to brands in lasting and measurable ways.
Outdoor America is setting up exploratory meetings with brands to review how its unique platform can become a driving force and integral part of a brands marketing initiatives.
To schedule a meeting, contact Mark Weeks at mweeks@obsessionmedia.com or Jamie Wilkinson at jamie@outdooramerica.com.
Savannah Maxwell
Source Outdoor Group
email us here