Outdoor America Brings the Heat with "Saturday Night Fights" Featuring Lights Out Xtreme Fighting in 2025

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The intensity of Xtreme Fighting is coming to a new home on Saturday nights, as Outdoor America , the network for people passionate about outdoor sports and recreation, is thrilled to announce a partnership with former San Diego Chargers linebacker Shawne “Lights Out” Merriman, owner of Lights Out Sports, to bring Lights Out Xtreme Fighting (LXF) to the network in 2025."Saturday Night Fights" on Outdoor America will deliver a monthly hour-and-a-half event showcasing the sport’s rising stars, offering fans hard-hitting action straight to their screens. LXF is a premier MMA organization known for developing the next generation of elite fighters, blending traditional MMA showdowns with unique crossover bouts—where athletes from other sports step into the cage—alongside tournaments, title fights, and local grudge matches in both men's and women's divisions.This partnership speaks directly to the shared competitive spirit between MMA and the outdoor lifestyle. Whether in the octagon or the great outdoors, fans embrace grit, endurance, and the relentless pursuit of excellence—qualities that define both MMA fighters and outdoor adventurers.“I’m beyond excited to bring Lights Out Xtreme Fighting to Outdoor America,” said Shawne Merriman, Founder of LXF. “Our fighters bring relentless energy, skill, and passion to the cage, and now fans everywhere can experience the thrill of high-caliber MMA competition. This partnership is about showcasing the next generation of great fighters and giving them a platform to shine.”LXF is the culmination of years spent developing elite fighters and refining the best elements of over 100 live fight events and promotions. As a lifelong MMA fan, Merriman founded LXF to help athletes—particularly those from other sports—transition into MMA, offering them a new competitive stage and a chance to channel their athleticism into something explosive."Saturday Night Fights is where grit meets greatness," said Jamie Wilkinson, Executive Vice President of Outdoor America. “MMA fans and outdoor enthusiasts share a common drive—they push limits, thrive under pressure, and embrace raw competition. We’re thrilled to bring that energy to our viewers with Lights Out Xtreme Fighting.”Outdoor America continues to inspire Americans to spend time outdoors by delivering dynamic programming that fuels their passion for adventure and competition. With LXF Saturday Night Fights, the network expands its reach, delivering high-adrenaline action that resonates with fans who appreciate strength, discipline, and the thrill of the fight—both inside and outside the cage.For more details on Lights Out Xtreme Fighting, including news and schedule information, visit https://www.lightsoutxf.com . For additional info on Outdoor America and its great outdoor programs, please visit https://www.outdooramerica.com

