Rapha Clinic of West Georgia Announces 10th Annual ‘Sound of Medicine’ Fundraiser Concert
Faith-based medical and dental clinic to host event at University of West Georgia on Sept. 26
We are so excited to return to the University of West Georgia for our 10th Sound of Medicine! The turn-out for last year’s event was incredible and we can’t wait to rival that attendance this year.”TEMPLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, a local non-profit, faith-based charity is proud to announce its 10th Annual Sound of Medicine concert and fundraiser will return on September 26, 2024 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, Ga. This fun filled evening features physicians, healthcare providers (and their family members) that perform quality medicine during the day and perform incredible music after hours.
— Medical Director Dr. Amy Eubanks
Created by Medical Director Dr. Amy Eubanks, the annual Sound of Medicine concert is an opportunity to enjoy inspiring performances while raising much-needed funds that allow Rapha Clinic to continue its mission of providing health and dental care to uninsured citizens of West Georgia.
“We are so excited to return to the University of West Georgia for our 10th Sound of Medicine! The community turn-out for last year’s event was incredible and we can’t wait to rival that attendance for this momentous year,” said Eubanks. “The financial support we receive ensures that the Rapha Clinic can continue providing necessary medical and dental care for our neighbors who do not have health insurance.”
The event will include incredible performances, a catered meal, a silent auction and much more. Performances are by a variety of local acts and guests can arrive at any point in the evening and enjoy this unique event. Featured performers include but are not limited to:
- Carroll County Wind Ensemble (featuring Dr. Jonathan Goodin)
- Bishop Sam Sauls (Rapha Board Member)
- McPherson Street (featuring Dr. Amy Eubanks)
- Dakota Dodge Band (featuring Dr. Howard Seeman)
To donate or sponsor the event please visit, https://secure.givelively.org/donate/rapha-clinic-of-west-georgia/10th-annual-sound-of-medicine. To purchase individual and student tickets please visit https://secure.givelively.org/event/rapha-clinic-of-west-georgia/10th-annual-sound-of-medicine/10th-annual-sound-of-medicine-2024.
Event sponsorships are also available ranging for the event from $150 to $5,000 and include a variety of benefits. To make a donation or for more information on the fundraiser, please call 770-562-4501 or visit www.raphaclinic.org. In addition, the organization offers a year-long sponsorship program celebrating sponsors during all annual fundraising events.
