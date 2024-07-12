Cicero® Announces Role as Strategic Advisor for GPS Capital Markets in Acquisition Agreement with Corpay, Inc.
Cicero's guidance ensured that we navigated every step smoothly, enabling us to expand our capabilities and enhance the value we provide to our clients."SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cicero® is proud to announce our role as the strategic advisor for GPS Capital Markets in their recently announced acquisition agreement with Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY). This marks a significant milestone in GPS's journey to enhance its service offerings and deliver even greater value to its clients.
As a global leader in corporate foreign exchange services, GPS Capital Markets provides innovative solutions to help companies manage their foreign currency risk and execute cross-border transactions. Through this acquisition, GPS will become a part of Corpay Cross-Border, further expanding its capabilities in currency risk management, hedging solutions, and international payment automation.
At Cicero, we assisted GPS from the very beginning of this process, focusing on:
• Transaction Strategy Development
• Due Diligence Management
• Transaction Structuring and Negotiation
• Communications Strategy
Our comprehensive support from pre-LOI to post-SPA signing ensured a seamless and strategic transition for GPS. We are thrilled to have played a key role in facilitating this successful agreement and are excited to see the positive impact this partnership will have on GPS's future growth.
Randy Shumway, Founder and CEO of Cicero, stated, “We are honored to have supported GPS Capital Markets through this significant acquisition. Our team's dedication and expertise were instrumental in achieving a successful outcome, and we look forward to the continued success of GPS as they expand their capabilities with Corpay.”
"We are thrilled to announce that our acquisition by Corpay has been facilitated by the invaluable support of Cicero," added Brandon Parke, CEO of GPS Capital Markets. "Their strategic expertise and hands-on involvement have been critical from the initial strategy development to the final negotiations. Cicero's guidance ensured that we navigated every step smoothly, enabling us to expand our capabilities and enhance the value we provide to our clients. Looking forward to the future!”
Congratulations to GPS Capital Markets and Corpay on this exciting new chapter.
