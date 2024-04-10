Cicero® Awarded 10th “Best of State” in Data Services Category
This award recognizes Cicero's commitment to excellence in the utilization, analysis, and management of data to drive decision-making and strategic planning.
This distinguished award recognizes Cicero's commitment to excellence and innovation in the utilization, analysis, and management of data to drive decision-making and strategic planning.
— Randy Shumway, CEO
"The “Best of State” award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Cicero," said Randy Shumway, CEO of Cicero. "We are deeply committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with data, and this recognition further validates our efforts to deliver exceptional value to our clients and the industry as a whole."
Cicero has been at the forefront of the data services industry, providing cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses, government entities, and social impact organizations to harness the power of data effectively. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and client satisfaction, Cicero has developed a robust suite of services that address the complex challenges of data management and analysis.
Looking forward, Cicero is committed to maintaining its leadership position in the industry by continuing to invest in research and development, expanding its service offerings, and fostering partnerships that enhance its capabilities and reach.
"We see this award not as the culmination of our work but as a milestone in our ongoing journey," added Shumway. "We remain dedicated to exploring new frontiers in data services and are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead to make an even greater impact."
For more information about Cicero and its award-winning data services, please visit https://cicerogroup.com.
About Cicero®
Cicero® is a premier management consulting firm focused on implementing data-driven strategies for a broad mix of private, public, and social sector organizations across the globe. We use data and experience to generate insights, create actionable strategies, and drive transformation with an overarching purpose of helping people create and continuously deliver extraordinary results. Cicero is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with additional offices in Washington D.C., Dallas, New York, and Mumbai.
Chase Christiansen
Cicero®
cchristiansen@cicerogroup.com
