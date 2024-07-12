News Item

County boards, local governments urged to apply for Safe & Secure Courthouse Grants

Posted: Friday, July 12, 2024

The Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court continues to support the established grant program to improve the safety and security of courthouses and other facilities where court proceedings are held. The 2024 Minnesota Legislature provided $500,000 for the grant program ( see Minnesota Session Laws- 2024, chapter 123, article 1, section 2(a) ).

Any county board or other local government entity responsible for providing or maintaining a courthouse or other facility where court proceedings are held is eligible to apply. Grants can be used to help pay for security equipment, training, assessments, or other projects that improve the safety and security of a court facility. The requesting entity must demonstrate a 50 percent cash or in-kind match from non-state sources to the amount requested in the application.



Applications will be accepted through August, 26, 2024, and may be submitted to Jennifer Super at the State Court Administrator’s Office. An advisory panel of judges, court staff, county officials, and statewide justice partners will review and score applications based on grant criteria. Final award decisions will be made in November 2024.



Complete grant application materials, including award guidelines, the application, and application scoring criteria, are available below: