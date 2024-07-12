MDC seeking public feedback on updates to deer management plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is revising its white-tailed deer management plan and is seeking public feedback on the plan’s goals and objectives. Goals of the new plan include deer population management, hunting and recreation, deer health and disease, education, communication, and public engagement, and research.

According to MDC, white-tailed deer are an extremely important wildlife resource of the state and deer hunting is tremendously popular. Each year, nearly half a million hunters pursue deer in the Show-Me State. This represents a tremendous boon to Missouri’s economy and supports thousands of jobs. Deer are also a favorite species for photographers and wildlife viewers, attracting thousands of visitors annually to Missouri’s public lands.

MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle notes that much has changed for deer managers since the previous version of the plan was completed a decade ago, including the distribution of chronic wasting disease (CWD), the number of deer hunters, and changing hunter preferences.

Isabelle noted that the continued spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD) and declines in deer hunter numbers are two very significant challenges to the future of deer management in Missouri.

“In addition to these challenges, liberal seasons and increases in antlerless-permit numbers have not resulted in sufficient harvest to slow the growing deer population in some areas,” Isabelle said. “These and other challenges will be addressed in the updated management plan as we continue to be adaptive in our deer management approach.”

According to MDC, the new plan will provide long-term strategic goals and a framework that directs deer management for the next decade. Areas of focus within the new plan include maintaining deer numbers at biologically and socially acceptable levels, minimizing the effects of CWD on the deer herd, providing citizens with information about deer management and satisfactory opportunities to enjoy deer hunting and other deer-related recreational activities, and conducting research to help inform management of the deer herd.

MDC invites the public to learn more about deer management in Missouri and to read and comment on its draft Deer Management Plan goals and objectives through Aug. 4 at mdc.mo.gov/white-tailed-deer-management-plan-revision.

In addition to the public comment opportunity, MDC will be sending a survey to a random sample of Missouri deer hunters in July to learn more about hunter opinions of Missouri’s deer population, deer hunting season and regulations, and deer management.