NUJ Informed July 2024

Lisa Nandy, the new Culture Secretary; Michelle Stanistreet’s message, plus reactions to news that she will be stepping down, the revamped News Recovery Plan, new report on police/media relations.

Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Informed, news from the union’s national executive council.

In this edition:

  • The Labour government’s culture & media team.
  • Michelle Stanistreet on her busy programme, plus reactions to news that she will be stepping down. 
  • Frances Rafferty on the NUJ’s revamped News Recovery Plan.
  • Ian Burrell reviews a report which says the relationship between the press and police is broken.

