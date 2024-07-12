NUJ Informed July 2024

Lisa Nandy, the new Culture Secretary; Michelle Stanistreet’s message, plus reactions to news that she will be stepping down, the revamped News Recovery Plan, new report on police/media relations.

The Labour government’s culture & media team.

Michelle Stanistreet on her busy programme, plus reactions to news that she will be stepping down.

on her busy programme, plus reactions to news that she will be stepping down. Frances Rafferty on the NUJ’s revamped News Recovery Plan.

on the NUJ’s revamped News Recovery Plan. Ian Burrell reviews a report which says the relationship between the press and police is broken.

