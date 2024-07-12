NUJ Informed July 2024
Lisa Nandy, the new Culture Secretary; Michelle Stanistreet’s message, plus reactions to news that she will be stepping down, the revamped News Recovery Plan, new report on police/media relations.
Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Informed, news from the union’s national executive council.
In this edition:
- The Labour government’s culture & media team.
- Michelle Stanistreet on her busy programme, plus reactions to news that she will be stepping down.
- Frances Rafferty on the NUJ’s revamped News Recovery Plan.
- Ian Burrell reviews a report which says the relationship between the press and police is broken.