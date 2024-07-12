NUJ hails major breakthrough as Irish language journalists win pay parity

The union has welcomed as a "major breakthrough" the announcement that all staff employed at the Irish language service RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta will now enjoy pay parity with journalists working in the English language services.

This follows an announcement made on 12 July 2024. The improved payment in terms and conditions will come into effect from September.

The three Irish language grades in RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta - Clár Reachtaire, Reachtaire Rúnaíochta Grade 1 and Reachtaire Rúnaíochta Grade 2 - are to be brought into line with existing grades in RTÉ.

The development follows a long running campaign by the NUJ, SIPTU and the RTÉ Group of Unions and is in line with the recommendations in the report by the Expert Advisory Committee on Contractor Fees, HR and other matters, the report by the Joint Oireachtas Media Committee and the report of the Future of Media Commission.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ Irish Secretary said:

“This is a long overdue development. For years the NUJ has been demanding pay parity for our members at Raidió na Gaeltachta. The issue has dominated many debates at union conferences and we highlighted the unjust pay anomalies at every opportunity, including in our submission to the Future of Media Commission. Indeed in campaigning for a media commission, the situation of Raidió na Gaeltachta was highlighted. We welcome the pro-active approach of the director general Kevin Backhurst and look forward to working with the HR team and local management in implementing the new pay structure. In the meantime, we will be consulting with our members on any questions they may have. “This is a good day for Raidió na Gaeltachta and for the NUJ. It shows the power of persistence. It is regrettable that it has taken so long to recognise the equal contribution of Raidió na Gaeltachta broadcasters, who have shown themselves to be innovative, adaptable and totally committed.”

The grades combine a range of journalistic and production skills and differ only in title. The announcement is a reminder of the important contribution made by Irish language journalists across RTÉ and the vital role of public service broadcasting in promoting the Irish language.

Return to listing