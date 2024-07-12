McCarthy Law, LLC Announces Relocation to New Office
Have you heard? We are moving! McCarthy Law relocation!
This move reflects our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional legal services in elder care law, estate planning, and real estate.”EAST GREENWICH, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCarthy Law, a leading Elder Care Law, and Estate Planning firm, is excited to announce its relocation to a new, state-of-the-art office space located at 461 Main Street, Suite 101, East Greenwich, RI 02818.
The move, effective July 12, 2024, represents a significant milestone for the firm as it continues to expand and enhance its services to better serve clients.
The new office is conveniently situated on Main Street, offering improved accessibility, ample parking, and a more comfortable environment for our clients. The modern facility is equipped with the latest technology and amenities to ensure that our team can provide the highest level of service and support.
“We are very excited about our move and what this means for our ability to continue to innovate to meet the needs of our clients. Throughout the pandemic and beyond, while many firms and companies have moved to a more virtual setting, it has remained important to our team that we be available to clients in the way that serves them best. Many of our clients continue to prefer in person meetings, and we are grateful for the connections we are able to make and the relationships we are able to build by having a welcoming and cozy office available for in person meetings. This move will allow us to continue to expand to meet the needs and preferences of our clients, both in person and virtually.” said CEO and Managing Partner Samantha McCarthy, of McCarthy Law. “Our new office will enhance our ability to serve clients more efficiently and comfortably, while also providing the space to grow our team to meet their needs.”
McCarthy Law has been a trusted provider of elder care law and estate planning services in the community, offering comprehensive solutions including wills, trusts, powers of attorney, Medicaid planning, long term care and asset protection planning, adult guardianships, life care planning, residential real estate services, and more. The firm’s experienced attorneys are dedicated to helping clients navigate the complexities of elder care law, estate planning, and real estate transactions with compassion and expertise.
To celebrate the move, McCarthy Law will host an open house on September 18, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Clients, colleagues, and members of the community are invited to visit the new office, meet the team, and learn more about the firm’s services.
For more information about McCarthy Law and the services they offer, please visit www.mccarthylawri.com or contact Jennifer Wheelehon at 401-541-5540 or mloffice@mccarthylaw.com
About McCarthy Law: McCarthy Law is a premier elder law, estate planning, and residential real estate firm based in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. With a team of experienced attorneys, the firm provides personalized legal solutions to help clients protect their assets, plan for the future, and ensure their wishes are honored. For more information, visit www.mccarthylawri.com.
