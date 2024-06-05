Kerri Franklin Honored with Excellence in Paralegal Work Award
Kerri's expertise & passion for her work have been instrumental in our success and in providing top-tier service to our clients. This award is a well-deserved acknowledgment of her many contributions.”EAST GREENWICH, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES , June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCarthy Law is proud to announce that Kerri Franklin, Senior Paralegal has been awarded the prestigious Excellence in Paralegal Work Award from Rhode Island Lawyers Weekly. This esteemed recognition is a testament to Kerri's dedication, professionalism, and outstanding contributions to the legal field.
Kerri Franklin has been a vital part of the McCarthy Law team, consistently demonstrating exceptional skill and commitment in her role. Her attention to detail, comprehensive understanding of legal procedures, and unwavering dedication to client service have made her an invaluable asset to the firm and a trusted advocate for our clients.
The Excellence in Paralegal Work Award is given to individuals who exemplify the highest standards of paralegal work, including ethical practices, continuing education, and exceptional service. Kerri’s ability to manage complex cases, support attorneys, and navigate the intricacies of the legal system has set a benchmark for excellence in the industry.
“We are thrilled to see Kerri recognized for her hard work and dedication,” said Samantha McCarthy, CEO and Managing Attorney at McCarthy Law.
Kerri Franklin’s achievement reflects McCarthy Law’s commitment to fostering a supportive and excellence-driven environment. The firm congratulates Kerri on this remarkable accomplishment and looks forward to her continued success and contributions to the legal community.
About McCarthy Law:
McCarthy Law is a leading law firm specializing in Elder Law, Estate Planning, Life Care Planning, Residential Real Estate, Probate, and Guardianships. With a team of dedicated professionals, the firm is committed to providing exceptional legal services and achieving the best possible outcomes for its clients. For more information, visit www.mccarthylawri.com.
