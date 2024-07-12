Notice of vacancy: European Director - European Trade Union Committee for Education

Organisation

The European Trade Union Committee for Education (ETUCE) is the regional structure in Europe of Education International. It comprises 123 Member Organisations from 21 European countries with approximately 11 million members.

Structure

The ETUCE Conference meets every 4 years to elect Officers and Committee Members, to determine policies and programmes, to consider activity and finance reports and budgets, and to set membership fees.

The ETUCE Committee directs the affairs of ETUCE between Conferences and usually meets twice per annum.

The Bureau deals with business between Committee meetings and normally meets 4 times per annum. It includes the Officers, the European Director, European members of the EI Executive Board and Chairs of Standing Committees.

Staff

The European Director (ED) is part of the Management Team of Education International and leads and manages the ETUCE Secretariat along with other EI staff while they are providing services to the ETUCE. The European Director is an employee of Education International on the same basis as the Regional Directors of the other EI regions. The post is permanent and pensionable within the terms and conditions applicable to such posts in the EI secretariat. The European Director is accountable to the governing bodies of ETUCE for the implementation of their decisions and policies. The ED is also accountable and responsible to the EI General Secretary, as provided in the EI Constitution.

Location

This post is located at the ETUCE Offices in the Headquarters of Education International in Brussels which will be the designated work base for the post. Significant travel within Europe is expected of the post-holder.

Principal Duties

These are defined in terms of the legal contract of employment between EI and the post-holder and, also, in the ETUCE By-Laws as follows

The European Director shall promote the aims and objectives of the ETUCE as set out in By-Law 5. The European Director shall support the ETUCE structure and carry out the decisions of the Conference, ETUCE Committee and ETUCE Bureau.

In this context the European Director shall:

report to the Conference, Committee and Bureau

initiate proposals for consideration by the ETUCE bodies in all matters related to ETUCE policies

implement the decisions of the ETUCE bodies

maintain liaison with member organisations

maintain liaison with the European Trade Union Confederation and be appointed as a representative of the ETUCE on that body

maintain liaison with the institutions of the European Union and represent the ETUCE at relevant meetings with these bodies

convene and prepare meetings of the ETUCE bodies

keep a record of the proceedings of the ETUCE bodies

submit activity reports to the ETUCE bodies

manage, under the supervision of the Treasurer, the income and expenditure of the ETUCE bodies

ensure that the appropriate financial documents and reports are available to the Auditors

manage the ETUCE Secretariat (currently comprising 9 staff members), both in relation to the appointment and management of staff who are directly employed by the ETUCE and to the management of the staff employed by EI while they are providing services to the ETUCE

cooperate with the EI General Secretary to make best use of the human and financial resources available to the Region

submit reports on ETUCE finances, programmes and activities to the Bureau, Committee and Conference and to the EI General Secretary as required.

Person Specification

Candidates for appointment to the position of European Director should:

demonstrate a commitment to the aims and values of EI and ETUCE;

show a high level of understanding of the challenges to education at various levels in Europe, including both professional issues and working conditions for education personnel;

show a high level of insight into how education trade unions are organised and function in countries across Europe;

have a good understanding of the operation of Social Dialogue within the European Union;

have at least 5-year experience in a senior position in a national or international trade union organisation – preferably in the field of education;

show strong positive experience in selecting, managing and leading a team of staff ensuring a collaborative and constructive working environment;

be able to communicate effectively (orally and in writing) in English, and at least one other official language of ETUCE (French, Spanish, German, Russian);

demonstrate good communication skills, including negotiating, advocacy and public speaking/presentations;

demonstrate a capacity to formulate and write education/trade union policy documents;

be competent in the construction, management and implementation of financial budgets;

experience in preparing and submitting project applications to donor organisations and, especially, the European Commission, and in managing the implementation of projects would be an advantage.

Salary

An attractive salary and conditions of service package will be negotiated with the successful candidate, within the framework of the terms and conditions of employment for other EI staff.

Applications

Candidates should submit a letter of application, accompanied by a CV, which should specifically address the points listed in the Person Specification above.

Completed applications should be in the hands of Raphael Van Woensel, Coordinator - Human Resources, of Education International, by email at [email protected] or otherwise c/o EI Head Office, 15, Bvd Bischoffsheim, Brussels 1000, Belgium; no later than 17.00 hours (CEST) on 30th September, 2024.