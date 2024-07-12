Empowering women in education: The Arab Women Educators Network gears up

The Arab Women Educators Network (ArWEN) held its second meeting on June 8th-9th, 2024, charting a course for a future where gender equality is not just an ideal but a reality in the education sector.

A Network with a vision

The ArWEN’s objectives are clear: increase knowledge of gender equality issues, develop a culture that empowers women in education unions, and advocate for fair compensation and professional opportunities. The network’s commitment to fostering exchange and collaboration is a testament to its dedication to creating a more equitable future for female educators.

Overcoming barriers

The meeting held in Amman, Jordan, in partnership with the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, was a strategic planning session aimed at identifying specific gender issues within educational unions and the sector at large. The participants, representing 11 unions from 6 Arabic countries, discussed the challenges and developed an action plan to increase women’s active participation in trade union activities and leadership positions.

Actionable outcomes and upcoming research

Among the key conclusions was the importance of an action plan for the network, an introductory document to raise awareness, and a comprehensive study to be conducted in the coming months in five countries: Iraq, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine, and Tunisia. This research will provide insights into the obstacles and opportunities for enhancing women’s participation and leadership in Arab education unions.

Workshops and training

The meeting also emphasized the need for training sessions on communication, negotiation, and collective bargaining, conflict management, and public speaking. These skills are crucial for empowering women to take on leadership roles and advocate for gender equality effectively.

“Go Public! Fund Education” campaign

The Education International’s “Go Public! Fund Education” campaign was part of the plan where women from the EI Arab Cross-Country Regional Structure will lobby their respective government to implement the United Nations High-Level Panel on the Teaching Profession’s recommendation 10 on equity, diversity, and inclusion. The Committee and members of the network will focus on lobbying governments and education unions in the region to develop and implement policies with provisions to promote women into leadership positions, protect all teachers from work-related and gender-based violence and harassment, ensure social protection, guarantee decent working conditions and inclusive environment.

Looking ahead

The ArWEN’s collaboration with the Arab Countries Women’s Committee and other stakeholders promises to leverage expertise and resources in advancing gender equity. With a focus on long-term sustainability, the network is embedding the principles of gender equity into the culture and policies of education unions and institutions.