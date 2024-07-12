Maine DOE Update – July 12, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) would like to remind school administrative units (SAUs) of the following data reports and due dates that are coming up. | More

News & Updates

Maine educators and aspiring educators can now access Teach Maine Scholarships to complete coursework required for certification over the summer. The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has partnered with the University of Maine System to cover tuition costs for eligible educators who complete qualifying summer coursework through a University of Maine school. | More

Eight Maine teachers were announced today as the state semifinalists for the 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year. These inspiring educators, members of the 2024 County Teacher of the Year cohort, embody the dedication, innovation, and leadership synonymous with Maine’s exceptional classroom teachers. As ambassadors for their students, colleagues, and school communities, their selection acknowledges their excellence in teaching and celebrates the collective achievements and commitment of the entire teaching profession in Maine. | More

Students and families gathered at SeDoMoCha Elementary School (RSU 68) on Monday to kick off the 2024 Hot Lunch Summer Meal Program and the new SUN Bucks benefit. The event, supported by officials from the Maine Department of Education (DOE), Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and RSU 68, showcased new options to help ensure children have access to nutritious meals throughout the summer months. | More

Under Maine Revised Statutes, Title 20-A, section 6402-A, each school board shall appoint one or more physicians or family or pediatric nurse practitioners. Some of Maine’s medical providers and school health staff have requested clarification from the Maine Department of Education (DOE) about the law and the role of the school health advisor, which is defined under this law. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development, Training, and Events

Does your school unit sponsor outdoor learning opportunities in one of the following categories? Overnight trips away from potable water and/or Use of non-motorized watercraft on Maine’s waterways. Answering yes to either statement indicates that your school unit requires a school employee or approved volunteer to hold an Educational Trip Leader (ETL) permit to lead outdoor educational trips. | More

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Team has created new resources for supporting PK-12 literacy instruction. The Integration of Literacy and Neuroscience suite of resources reflects current research-based practices through a combination of asynchronous professional learning modules, strategies, and additional resources to support student engagement and reading comprehension through the lens of neuroscience. | More

The 2024 Maine Department of Education (DOE) Annual Summit will be held August 6th – 8th at the Augusta Civic Center. This year’s event features an all-in-one events app where you can select a personalized schedule following event registration. Register for the Annual Summit Here | See the Agenda & Sessions

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

