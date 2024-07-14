TGA Lists Innovative Technology as a Disinfectant
A Milestone Reached for Manufacturer Tersano Inc.
We wish to extend our gratitude to regulators like TGA. By allowing us to make SAO available in more countries, we are witnessing our mission of Changing The Way The World Cleans in action.”OLDCASTLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has listed Tersano Inc.’s innovative Stabilised Aqueous Ozone (SAO®) solution as a disinfectant. As a significant milestone for tersano, TGA's decision symbolises SAO's continued success in earning the recognition of regulators worldwide.
— Steve Hengsperger, Founder and CEO of Tersano Inc.
Founded in 2001 by CEO Steve Hengsperger, tersano aims to reduce the environmental impact of traditional cleaning chemicals by providing SAO solution as a sustainable and effective alternative. This patented technology is a versatile cleaner, disinfectant, and deodoriser approved by multiple government and regulatory agencies globally.
SAO disinfects through a process called oxidation. When the active ingredient (ozone) comes into contact with the membranes of bacterial microorganisms, cell walls are damaged, destroyed, and inactivated. Oxidation enables SAO to reduce up to 99.99% of bacteria without requiring traditional and environmentally persistent chemicals.
SAO's status as a TGA-listed disinfectant speaks boldly to its efficacy. As part of the Australian Government's Department of Health, TGA lists products as disinfectants only after they have demonstrated the ability to meet detailed quality, safety, and efficacy standards. These standards include passing specified microbiological tests.
With TGA's recent decision, Australia now joins a prestigious and ever-growing list of countries recognising SAO as a viable disinfecting solution.
To learn more about tersano’s revolutionary cleaning technologies, visit www.tersano.com.
Changing The Way The World Cleans
