Sustainable Innovations Company Changes the Way the World Cleans for People, Planet, and Profit
Tersano's mission is to eliminate the negative impact of cleaning, sanitizing, and deodorizing with innovative, sustainable, and more responsible cleaning technologies that make the need for harmful chemicals obsolete. With worldwide approvals and global distribution in over 170 countries, they are well on their way to accomplishing their mission.
Sustainability in Tersano’s Roots
As an engineer, Tersano’s CEO, Steve Hengsperger, recognized the negative impact that harsh cleaning chemicals have on the environment, human health, and workplace efficiency. In 2001, he responded to his observation by establishing Tersano, an organization that would be the first in the world to invent Stabilized Aqueous Ozone (SAO®).
Stabilized Aqueous Ozone, popularly referred to on the market as simply SAO, is an all-in-one cleaner, sanitizer, and deodorizer that kills an astounding 99.999% of germs – yet, it has no harsh chemicals, volatile organic compounds, or toxins. Instead, it uses the power of ultra-safe ozone to obliterate germs, including those responsible for the novel coronavirus diseases.
A Century-Old Science
Since the early 1900s, professionals have utilized ordinary aqueous ozone (AO) to clean sensitive environments like water treatment facilities, Olympic swimming pools, and even dentistry cubicles. While effective, aqueous ozone has its limitations.
The ozone atom in AO is unstable, meaning that after use, the solution reverts to water and oxygen again and is rendered ineffective for cleaning surfaces. While aqueous ozone’s ability to turn back to water and oxygen allows it to have virtually no impact on the environment, it can be a bottleneck to efficiency and performance. Cleaning with ordinary aqueous ozone means staff must constantly replenish the agent each time it turns back to water – a short window of as little as 30 minutes.
That’s where Tersano comes in with never-before-seen innovation for the industry.
Tersano’s Stabilization Innovation
In 2001, Tersano introduced Stabilized Aqueous Ozone as a radical improvement to ordinary aqueous ozone in its half-life and cleaning performance. With Tersano’s leading-edge stabilizers, ordinary aqueous ozone (AO) becomes Stabilized Aqueous Ozone (SAO), holding its certified sanitizing power for up to 24 hours and its ability to clean for up to 6 days. SAO outperforms AO’s half-life by more than 16 times and is more efficient at eliminating bacteria, killing 99.999% of germs in just one minute.
Tersano has made an incredible scientific breakthrough in the cleaning industry as the first organization in the world to crack the code on prolonging AO’s half-life. But that’s not all Tersano champions leadership in - they also bring to market technologies that optimize the way we clean for unrivalled performance, simplicity, and efficiency.
Tersano’s Technologies
Tersano’s technologies have always been beyond their time. Tersano’s novelty dispenser is the lotus® PRO SAO dispenser, a wall-mounted system that instantly turns water into SAO for staff to dispense directly into reusable spray bottles, mop buckets, and cleaning equipment. Cleaning staff simply flip a switch and turn water into SAO on demand with no mixing, batching, or diluting required.
The next wave of innovation for Tersano came in the form of the iClean® mini – the new size of clean. Like the lotus PRO, the iClean mini instantly converts water into a sanitizing cleaner. Users add water to the base and then dispense SAO with the push of the trigger. The iClean® PRO was the next evolution, a still-miniaturized version of the lotus PRO but featuring a larger water-holding reservoir than the iClean mini and a higher ppm.
The Next Generation
Tersano now launches their next generation of cleaning technologies: SAO2GO, iClean® Dashboard, and iClean® Hands. The first two technologies focus on efficiency, while the third emerges as a response to the demand for hand sanitizers.
SAO2GO is a wearable backpack system for cleaning on the go. Cleaning operatives strap on the remarkably featherlight equipment, and the backpack turns water into SAO instantly. Cleaning staff dispense SAO from a wand in a fine, steady stream for ultimate coverage and continuous runtime.
iClean Dashboard tells the other side of the sustainability and efficiency story. Through the internet of things, iClean Dashboard tracks SAO usage and produces sustainability reports that communicate how many litres of harsh chemicals SAO has helped the user keep out of the environment.
Finally, Tersano rolls out iClean Hands in response to the demand for safer, more effective hand sanitizing. Like all Tersano’s technologies, iClean Hands converts water into a sanitizer on demand. Alcohol-free with no harsh chemicals, iClean Hands is safer for people and the planet but highly effective against germs, killing 99.999%.
Change in Numbers
Since their founding in 2001, Tersano has successfully prevented over 672,453,000 litres of harmful chemicals, and counting, from entering the environment. Because cleaning and sanitizing are critical functions for all facilities, businesses across various industries trust and use their solution: travel and transportation, manufacturing and construction, healthcare, hospitality, education, food service, and more.
To date, businesses in over 170 countries have converted from using traditional cleaning products to using Tersano’s simple, safe, and sustainable solution. Tersano’s clients include benchmark brands and world-leading innovators such as Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and Ford Motor Company. Tersano has created a library of case studies in collaboration with their clients to demonstrate the product’s benefits in real-life scenarios.
Beyond the benefits of increased safety and sustainability, cleaning with SAO has an additional advantage for business: cost-savings. The average Tersano client switching from traditional cleaning chemicals to SAO enjoys a 25% return on investment. SAO provides businesses with inherited cost-savings resulting from on-site generation, increased cleaning efficiency and performance, product consolidation, and of course, not having to buy harsh chemicals anymore.
Conclusion
With just a few more countries to go, Tersano is on their way to achieving their mission of Changing the Way the World Cleans. Through innovation and technology, Tersano bridges the gap between sustainability and prosperity in cleaning, helping businesses improve every facet of their cleaning program with one solution. To learn more about Tersano, please visit www.tersano.com or contact the organization directly at wecare@tersano.com.
