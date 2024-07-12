The Tennessean Hotel Presents Tennessean Tuck-In Experience
Evening Rituals Invite Guests to Decompress and Unwind
We live in a fast-paced world surrounded by a barrage of communication and technology. The Tennessean Tuck-In program encourages guests to take a moment for themselves to unwind and disconnect.”KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tennessean Hotel – an urban Knoxville retreat exuding personal luxury with a balance of European boutique hotel charm and Southern hospitality – rolls-out the Tennessean Tuck-in experience. With tailored offerings designed to help guests unwind each evening, the nightly ritual options invite relaxation before retiring to opulent accommodations.
Bedside Reading
The Tennessean Hotel’s new complimentary Bedside Reading program offers exclusive access to a variety of titles, encouraging guests to cozy up in their guest room or by the hearth in Maker Exchange with a great read.
Literary lovers access the app through a QR code found on a bookmark placed on their nightstand at turndown or can even start their selected read, podcast or meditation by logging in when they are journeying to the hotel. The Tennessean Hotel provides details about the program in pre-arrival communications, so guests can enjoy their book selection before and after arrival.
Tea Forté Table
Available nightly in the lobby from 6-9 pm, the Tea Forté Table serves a selection of complimentary herbal teas. Known throughout the region for its specialty-themed tea events, The Tennessean Hotel debuts the evening service as a nod to European traditions and encouraging guests to relax after a day enjoying Knoxville.
The Drawing Room Night Cap Menu
Boasting stunning views of the iconic Sunsphere in a posh atmosphere, The Drawing Room presents a selection of soothing craft cocktails on its new Night Cap menu, each concocted to encourage guests to enjoy one last round to unwind before retiring.
Classic Board Games
Beautifully-designed classic board games from Scrabble and Monopoly to Clue, Chess and Trivial Pursuit are available for guests to enjoy in the Maker Exchange Hearth or Tennessean Hotel lobby while sipping tea or a night cap.
“We live in a fast-paced world surrounded by a barrage of communication and technology,” said Area General Manager Paul Jordan, The Tennessean Hotel. “Another step in our approach of delivering touches of personal luxury to our visitors, the Tennessean Tuck-In program is designed to encourage guests – no matter if they are visiting for business or pleasure – to take a moment for themselves to unwind and disconnect, encouraging a minute of relaxation.”
Situated along the iconic World’s Fair Park and on the banks of the Tennessee River, The Tennessean Hotel is an indulgent experience steps from downtown Knoxville’s burgeoning culinary, arts and music scene. Gracious staff welcome guests to 82 opulent rooms and suites steeped in southern hospitality with unexpected amenities from butler service and customized concierge offerings to artisan-created works adorning the polished spaces and the only tea service tradition in the region.
The refined Drawing Room, along with the modern Tavern at Maker Exchange, deliver seasonally enticing crafted beverages and locally-sourced bites with a twist from acclaimed Chef Robert Hoffman.
To learn more about The Tennessean Hotel call 865.232.1800 or visit online at https://www.thetennesseanhotel.com and on Instagram and Facebook.
About Maker Exchange
Adjacent to The Tennessean Hotel, the Maker Exchange concept is a gathering space, artistic showcase and culinary scene designed to highlight and embrace Knoxville’s creative maker community, lauded as the original “Maker City.” Curated in partnership with local artisans, Maker Exchange is a unique hub providing a point of connection for Knoxville’s makers, locals who support them and also want to enjoy a great cup of coffee, spirits or meal, and hotel guests who are drawn to the work on display (most of which can be purchased). Guests enjoy a cocktail or coffee while relaxing, socializing or meeting in one of the community spaces – either sitting in plush furnishings in front of the massive hearth, perched on a locally-crafted stool and table or while enjoying the treasure chest of Maker Exchange – The Curio – an ever-changing, shoppable display of Knoxville made sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, paintings and featuring specialty workshops and events.
