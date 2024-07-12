EMEA-002572-PIP02-19-M03
P/0251/2023 : EMA decision of 14 July 2023 on the acceptance of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan for soticlestat (EMEA-002572-PIP02-19-M03)
Reference Number: EMA/302913/2023
