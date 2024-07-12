EMEA-001821-PIP01-15-M07
P/0259/2023 : EMA decision of 13 July 2023 on the acceptance of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan for quizartinib (EMEA- 001821-PIP01-15-M07)
Reference Number: EMA/308500/2023
