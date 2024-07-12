EMEA-002819-PIP01-20-M01
P/0263/2023 : EMA decision of 14 July 2023 on the acceptance of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan for magrolimab (EMEA- 002819-PIP01-20-M01)
Reference Number: EMA/285601/2023
