Fakespot reveals the product categories with the most and least reliable product reviews for summer and back-to-school shopping

Today, Fakespot, a free browser extension and website that protects consumers from unreliable reviews and sellers, announced the Amazon product categories with the most reliable and unreliable reviews, just in time for the big summer sales and back-to-school shopping season.

“We’re all about helping you shop smarter, especially during this month’s summer sales and the upcoming back-to-school season,” said Saoud Khalifah, co-founder and director of Fakespot. “Our latest report shows just how crucial it is to check those reviews, especially in categories flooded with unreliable reviews. By spotlighting both the best and worst categories, we give you the tools to shop with confidence.”

Since 2016, Fakespot has empowered millions of shoppers to make well-informed purchases using advanced AI technology. Its AI engine analyzes reviews, filters out unreliable ones and gives shoppers a true understanding of the quality of a product and the seller, so they can feel confident about their decisions. As a free browser extension available on most web browsers, Fakespot analyzes reviews from top e-commerce sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Sephora and Walmart, providing the most reliable product information before you buy. Bonus: The extension also provides seller ratings on Shopify-powered web stores.

When it comes to online shopping, knowing which products are trustworthy can save time and money. We are sharing our latest findings just in time for the shopping season. Our latest analysis has revealed some surprising and noteworthy stats (June 1, 2023 through May 31, 2024). Here are the most reliable and least reliable popular product categories:

Shop with confidence: Top 5 categories you can trust

Shop confidently with these top-rated products. These categories earned Fakespot Grades of B or better for reliability.

Apple products: With an impressive 84% of reviews being genuine, Apple products stand out as a top choice for reliability. Only a tiny 5% of reviews are marked as unreliable. Video game chairs: Gamers, rejoice! 84% of reviews for video game chairs are trustworthy, making this a solid category for your next purchase. Books: Book lovers can breathe easy, as 81% of book reviews are authentic. Even with a whopping 2,907 products reviewed, books maintain a high standard of reliability. Computers: Tech enthusiasts, take note. Computers come in with 79% genuine reviews, ensuring you get the real scoop before buying. Home Office Desks: Perfect for remote work and homework , with 68%% of reviews being legit.

Shop carefully: Top 5 categories to watch out for

Shop carefully and think twice before purchasing from these categories. These product categories have a Fakespot Review Grade of D or lower.

Slides: A staggering 75% of reviews for slides are unreliable, making it the least reliable category in our study. Pajamas: Cozy up with caution, as 62% of pajama reviews aren’t genuine. Basketball: Sports gear shoppers should be wary, with 61% of basketball-related product reviews being unreliable. Stick vacuums and electric brooms: Housekeeping might need a bit more homework, with 57% unreliable reviews in this category. Fashion hoodies and sweatshirts: Fashion fans, beware. Over half (57%) of reviews in this category are not reliable, despite the large number of products reviewed (6,078).

Millions of Fakespot users depend on Fakespot’s Review Grade to help determine the reliability of the product reviews and seller. It follows the standard grading system of “A”, “B”, “C”, “D”, or “F” and represents the following:

Fakespot Review Grade A and B: These grades represent reliable reviews.

These grades represent reliable reviews. Fakespot Review Grade C: This grade should be approached with caution, as it includes a mix of reliable and unreliable reviews.

This grade should be approached with caution, as it includes a mix of reliable and unreliable reviews. Fakespot Review Grade D and F: These grades are considered unreliable.

We know just how crucial reliable reviews are in making informed purchasing decisions. Fakespot’s study sheds light on which categories are more prone to review manipulation, helping consumers make smarter, more informed choices.

So, whether it’s deal days or early back-to-school shopping, be sure to download Fakespot whenever you shop online.

Show confidently with Fakespot. Download the latest version today.