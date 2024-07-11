Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,297 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,765 in the last 365 days.

Mozilla heads to Capitol Hill, calls for a federal privacy law to ensure the responsible development of AI

Udbhav Tiwari, Mozilla's Director of Global Product Policy, testifying at a Senate committee hearing on privacy and AI, seated at a table with a microphone and nameplate.
Udbhav Tiwari, Mozilla’s Director of Global Product Policy, testifies at a Senate committee hearing on the importance of federal privacy legislation in the development of AI.

Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, convened a full committee hearing titled “The Need to Protect Americans’ Privacy and the AI Accelerant.” The hearing explored how AI has intensified the need for a federal comprehensive privacy law that protects individual privacy and sets clear guidelines for businesses as they develop and deploy AI systems. 

Mozilla’s Director of Global Product Policy, Udbhav Tiwari, served as a key witness at the public hearing, highlighting privacy’s role as a critical component of AI policy. 

“At Mozilla, we believe that comprehensive privacy legislation is foundational to any sound AI framework,” Tiwari said. “Without such legislation, we risk a ‘race to the bottom’ where companies compete by exploiting personal data rather than safeguarding it. Maintaining U.S. leadership in AI requires America to lead on privacy and user rights.” Tiwari added that data minimization should be at the core of these policies.

As a champion of the open internet, Mozilla has been committed to advancing trustworthy AI for half a decade. “We are dedicated to advancing privacy-preserving AI and advocating for policies that promote innovation while safeguarding individual rights,” Tiwari said. 

Read the written testimony

You just read:

Mozilla heads to Capitol Hill, calls for a federal privacy law to ensure the responsible development of AI

Distribution channels: Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more