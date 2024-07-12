Making Youth Sports More Accessible

Governor Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) Commissioner Keith Howard today announced $4.2 million in state grants to provide youth team sports programming, sports education, and athletic equipment upgrades across the City. Approximately $2.3 million has already been distributed and another $1.9 million is allocated for this summer to support 41 additional community-based organizations, most of them without existing contracts with the City. The funding prioritizes historically underserved neighborhoods, including the six priority New York Police Department (NYPD) precincts identified in A Blueprint for Community Safety, a forward-thinking roadmap with upstream solutions to address gun violence throughout the five boroughs. Among the providers, seventeen will provide girls team sports, five target young people who identify as non-binary, and 19 support youth with special needs.

“We’re making it easier for our young people to put down their phones and stay active through youth team sports across New York City,” Governor Hochul said. “With the support of Mayor Adams, I’m looking forward to seeing more young New Yorkers get offline, get outside, and enjoy all the City has to offer this summer.”

Today’s announcement is part of Governor Hochul’s statewide “Get Offline, Get Outside” campaign, which promotes physical and mental health by helping New York’s kids and families to put down their phones, take a break from social media and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings. It is also part of Mayor Adams’ “Summer of Possibility,” a celebration of New York City’s summer offerings at a time when crime is down, jobs are up, and the City is more livable than when the Adams Administration came into office.

Mayor Eric Adams said, “Sports are more than just a fun activity; they provide a safe space for our young people during the summer days to learn about teamwork, collaboration, and leadership. Thanks to this multi-million-dollar State Grant, neighborhoods most in need of support will be first in line for critical investments to more than 40 local community-based organizations. This summer, I’m wishing our future all-stars and champions good luck, and may the best team win!”

New York State Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “Sports are an effective tool for engaging young people in positive social activities that enhance their growth and development. These youth sports grants help ensure that all youth have access to programs that encourage healthy interactions and teamwork, as well as build emotional and physical health. I am so pleased that New York City is engaging community-based partners to support the youth sports initiative.”

New York City Department of Youth and Community Development Commissioner Keith Howard said, “Playing tournament basketball with my older brother Jimmie, Jr. while growing up in the Bronx and during college taught me the value of team sports that goes well beyond the court. I learned about discipline, working with others, self-confidence, and becoming a leader. DYCD is proud to have helped secure these state grants for our community-based partners throughout the five boroughs and give young people their ‘Summer of Possibility.’ I join Governor Hochul, Mayor Adams, the Mayor’s Office of Sports, Wellness, and Recreation Director Jasmine Ray, Senator Jamaal Bailey, and our 41 providers in saying: Go teams!”

This funding is part of a larger investment in youth sports programming statewide. A total of $15 million is available across two funding sources under the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS). In New York City, sports funding will create opportunities for young people under 18 years old in:

Historically under-resourced communities.

Neighborhoods that experience higher rates of crime and violence and low-performing schools.

Communities with high rates of public housing and/or family homelessness.

Marginalized communities or groups with higher barriers to participation in team sports (e.g., youth with disabilities; girls; transgender/gender non-binary youth; and youth who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or questioning).

Team sports and activities include volleyball, breakdancing, football, cheerleading, swimming, lacrosse, skateboarding, pickleball, basketball, baseball, soccer, cricket, figure skating, golf, wrestling, jiu-jitsu, and bowling.

The allocations are being distributed through the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD). The full list of awardees can be viewed online.

State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey said, “I have great appreciation for the dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment that Governor Hochul, Mayor Adams, and the NYC Department of Youth & Community Development team puts into supporting and nurturing our youth. I am passionate about providing children and young adults the opportunity to participate in sports — especially without financial strain. I am proud to have been the original bill sponsor of a program that has been placed in our State’s Budget, and for the second year, contributing to the allocation of $10 million for a statewide Youth Sports Grant program. I am thrilled about the implementation of the Youth Team Sports, which will make great strides in providing necessary support. Youth sports are more than athletic competition — they teach teamwork and provide a roadmap in life on how to accomplish more together as life is the ultimate team sport. I’m glad to have played a role in getting more of our young people prepared for the future by way of excellence in youth team sports.”

Mayor’s Office of Sports, Wellness, and Recreation Director Jasmine Ray said, “As someone who has provided sports activation in our public parks for over 15 years, I have experienced firsthand the vital role that funding plays in the sustainability and growth of community-based organizations (CBOs). I was fortunate to have the support of the City Council via the discretionary funding initiative, which was essential to the survival and success of my organization. This support enabled me to serve over 2,600 young people during my tenure as CEO of The United States Wallball Association. Plainly speaking, when we invest in play, we shape our future. Sports serve as a crime prevention tool and foster community and teamwork. We all know the benefits, and it is time we allocated more resources to that effect. This investment by Mayor Adams, Governor Hochul, and DYCD underscores our administration's commitment to keeping young people — especially those in high-risk communities — active, healthy, and positively engaged during a critical period in their lives. I am extremely proud to stand with and support the efforts of Commissioner Howard and Mayor Adams in bolstering local CBOs. Bravo!”

NYPD Commissioner Edward A. Caban said, “Among the best tools we have to combat violence in New York City is our ability to engage young people in recreational activities, particularly during the hot summer months when we have historically seen increases in crime. This is one of the many ways the men and women of the NYPD work every day to keep our communities safe and improve quality of life in every neighborhood, in every borough.”

NYC MOPD Commissioner Christina Curry said, “Ensuring that all young people, regardless of their abilities, have access to team sports and recreational activities is a part of our commitment to inclusivity. These grants will not only provide essential resources but also foster a sense of belonging and empowerment for youth with disabilities across the city. By supporting team sports for youth with disabilities, we are championing their right to participate, thrive, and enjoy the full spectrum of summer offerings in NYC.”

NYC Chief Equity Officer and Commissioner NYC Mayor’s Office of Equity & Racial Justice Sideya Sherman said, “Team sports are vital in empowering young people to stay active, make meaningful connections, and develop transformative leadership skills. We are thrilled that this investment in sports and recreation programming will immediately impact young people this summer. By prioritizing communities that have been historically under-resourced and marginalized, we can ensure that more young people, regardless of their identity or zip code, can enjoy active, joyful summers filled with possibilities.”

Governor Hochul launched the “Get Offline, Get Outside” summer campaign to promote physical and mental health by helping New York’s kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings. Governor Hochul kicked off the campaign by announcing that the State is waiving swimming pool entry fees at New York State Parks this summer. In the FY 2025 Budget, the Governor secured $150 million to expand access to safe swimming opportunities for New Yorkers as a part of her NY SWIMS initiative – the largest statewide investment in swimming since the New Deal. As part of New York State Parks Centennial celebration, Governor Hochul is encouraging New Yorkers to get outside and celebrate 100 years of the State Park System at events throughout the summer. The Governor also recently signed legislation to help increase access to State Parks, recreational facilities and historic sites.

From the largest-ever summer streets and open restaurants programs to expanded Summer Rising hours, new cooling centers and investments in pools across the City, the Adams Administration is continuing to ensure that there has never been a better time to enjoy summer in New York City. New Yorkers can visit the Summer of Possibility website for more information on free cultural and parks events, open beaches and pools, as well as hiring halls, apprenticeships, volunteer opportunities, and more.

Last year, more than 500,000 people walked, ran, cycled, or played on Summer Streets in the program’s first year operating in all five boroughs. This year’s program will represent the most ambitious version of Summer Streets since its launch in 2008 and brings a continued focus on spreading programming out equitably throughout the city. Summer Streets will return for five Saturdays from July 27 through August 24. Car-free routes remain the same for the five boroughs — with the exception of a new route launching on Staten Island. More details on each route can be found below and online.

Mayor Adams and New York City Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner (DCLA) Laurie Cumbo highlighted an array of free events, festivals, performances, and other cultural programming available to New Yorkers as the weather continues to warm up. Much of this cultural programming is supported by the City of New York to be free, open, and accessible to all New Yorkers and visitors.