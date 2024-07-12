Deputy Minister Ntuthuko Mbongiseni Sibiya: Employment and Labour Dept budget Vote 2024/25
Budget Vote - 31 elaboration, Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour, Mr Ntuthuko Mbongiseni Sibiya, National Assembly,11th July 2024
Honourable Chairperson,
Thank you for the opportunity to address the house on this important occasion of the 7th
Administration’s maiden budget vote ( 31) for the Department of Employment and Labour.
Mine is to elaborate on some of the salient points and issues that were raised by my Minister ,
Hon Meth.
One of the landmark achievements highlighting the critical role played by the Department of
Employment and Labour in the 30 years of democracy, it can be better understood through its
post-apartheid labour dispute resolution mechanism. To appreciate this, it is necessary to first
paint the picture of the pre-1994 dispute resolution landscape.
It was a statutory dispute resolution system that was lengthy, complex, and riddled with
technicalities characterized the system. This led to a proliferation of disputes and heightened
industrial action. Parties often viewed dispute resolution as obstacles to litigation rather than
effective means of resolving disputes. Fewer than 30% of disputes referred to industrial councils
resulted in settlement, with only 20% achieving resolution.
Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)
The overhaul of labour market saw the 1996 establishment of the Commission for Conciliation,
Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) as an innovative way of addressing the challenges posed by
dispute resolution. Its establishment provided the labour market with an accessible, userfriendly, and, above all, inexpensive labour dispute resolution system. Some of the main
achievements of the CCMA include swift and efficient resolution of employment disputes.
The overwhelming majority of cases concern unfair dismissal, followed by unfair labour
practices, collective bargaining, and severance pay. Since its inception in 1996, the CCMA has
dealt with four million thirty-nine thousand two hundred sixty-five (4,039,265) cases, and its
settlement rate has consistently hovered around 70%.
The average turnaround time for conciliation is 26 days, instead of the 30 days as stipulated in
the Labour Relations Act and average turnaround time for arbitration is 31 days, compared to
90 days. As part of strengthening CCMA's capacity, the Department has tabled a number of
labour law proposals to ensure that CCMA's efficiencies are strengthened, such as empowering
CCMA to establish rules to expedite certain processes.
In the past three decades of democracy, NEDLAC has consistently held a central position in
fostering social dialogue. It serves as a vital mechanism through which the Government,
Organised Labour, Organised Business, and Community constituencies collaborate, engaging
in problem-solving and negotiation to tackle a spectrum of economic, labour, and
developmental challenges confronting the nation.
NEDLAC's pivotal role extends to influencing legislation and policy formulation, ensuring that
diverse viewpoints and interests are considered in the decision-making process. It addresses a
wide array of critical issues such as employment laws, trade dynamics, industrial policy, and
development strategies, all aimed at fostering a more inclusive and equitable economy.
Among NEDLAC's significant achievements are the 1995 Labour Relations Act, the 1997 Basic
Conditions of Employment Act, the 1998 Employment Equity Act, the 1998 Skills Development
Act, and the revised Unemployment Insurance Act. Other notable legislative milestones include
the 2019 Companies Bill, the 2018 Competition Amendment Bill, and the 2019 National
Minimum Wage Act. During challenging times, NEDLAC has brought together various parties,
such as during the Electricity Summit, which resulted in a NEDLAC Accord, the development
of the Framework for South Africa’s Response to the International Crisis, and the Social
Compact to support Eskom (2020).
Additionally, NEDLAC coordinated social partners' responses to the Covid-19 pandemic,
including implementing the Covid-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS), drafting
Occupational Health and Safety Directions for safe workplace reopening, and facilitating a
vaccination campaign once vaccines became available. In response to the July 2021 unrest in
KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, NEDLAC proposed a package of measures, including
support for uninsured businesses and addressing unemployment.
To ensure NEDLAC's work strengthens, the organization has amended its funding protocols to
remain fit for purpose. It is further heartening to know that social partners share a common
vision of addressing current unemployment, inequalities, and poverty through a consensusdriven approach
Productivity SA is established in terms of the Employment services Act, No. 4 of 2014 improves
productivity by diagnosing, advising, implementing, monitoring and evaluating solutions aimed
at improving South Africa's sustainable growth, development and employment through
increased competitiveness especially for companies that have but under administration or those
that improve their productive. The NDP emphasises the need to create employment and drive
economic growth as the means to uplift the lives of South Africans. It recognises that without
productivity improvements, we cannot achieve these crucial objectives.
As at December 2023, Productivity SA through its Business Turnaround and Recovery
Programme (BT&R) programme had enrolled 250 companies for assistance in enabling the
turnaround and sustainability of the companies. The programme effectively saved 20 723 jobs.
The 250 companies that were enrolled in the BT&R programme were spread across the width
and breadth of South Africa. 1 524 jobs were created resulting in 22 247 jobs being saved
overall.
Out of the 250 companies supported by the BT&R programme 93 were from Region 1 (Gauteng,
North West, Limpopo), 63 from Region 2 (Western Cape, Northern Cape, Free State) and 94
from Region 3 (KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga). Out of the 20 723 jobs saved 7
660 are in Gauteng, North West and Limpopo; 7 203 in Western Cape, Northern Cape and the
Free State; and 5 860 in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga. Of the 2 431 Future
Forum (FF) Members trained, 659 FF Members were trained in Region 1, 934 in Region 2, and
838 in Region 3.
In conclusion, the achievements of CCMA, NEDLAC, and Productivity SA exemplify the
dedication to fostering inclusive growth, equitable opportunities, and effective governance. The
Department of Employment and Labour looks forward to continue to support these institutions
in their mission to build a prosperous South Africa for all.
I support the Budget Vote