Deputy Minister Ntuthuko Mbongiseni Sibiya: Employment and Labour Dept budget Vote 2024/25

Budget Vote - 31 elaboration, Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour, Mr Ntuthuko Mbongiseni Sibiya, National Assembly, 11th July 2024

Honourable Chairperson,

Thank you for the opportunity to address the house on this important occasion of the 7th

Administration’s maiden budget vote ( 31) for the Department of Employment and Labour.

Mine is to elaborate on some of the salient points and issues that were raised by my Minister ,

Hon Meth.

One of the landmark achievements highlighting the critical role played by the Department of

Employment and Labour in the 30 years of democracy, it can be better understood through its

post-apartheid labour dispute resolution mechanism. To appreciate this, it is necessary to first

paint the picture of the pre-1994 dispute resolution landscape.



It was a statutory dispute resolution system that was lengthy, complex, and riddled with

technicalities characterized the system. This led to a proliferation of disputes and heightened

industrial action. Parties often viewed dispute resolution as obstacles to litigation rather than

effective means of resolving disputes. Fewer than 30% of disputes referred to industrial councils

resulted in settlement, with only 20% achieving resolution.

Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)

The overhaul of labour market saw the 1996 establishment of the Commission for Conciliation,

Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) as an innovative way of addressing the challenges posed by

dispute resolution. Its establishment provided the labour market with an accessible, userfriendly, and, above all, inexpensive labour dispute resolution system. Some of the main

achievements of the CCMA include swift and efficient resolution of employment disputes.

The overwhelming majority of cases concern unfair dismissal, followed by unfair labour

practices, collective bargaining, and severance pay. Since its inception in 1996, the CCMA has

dealt with four million thirty-nine thousand two hundred sixty-five (4,039,265) cases, and its

settlement rate has consistently hovered around 70%.

The average turnaround time for conciliation is 26 days, instead of the 30 days as stipulated in

the Labour Relations Act and average turnaround time for arbitration is 31 days, compared to

90 days. As part of strengthening CCMA's capacity, the Department has tabled a number of

labour law proposals to ensure that CCMA's efficiencies are strengthened, such as empowering

CCMA to establish rules to expedite certain processes.



In the past three decades of democracy, NEDLAC has consistently held a central position in

fostering social dialogue. It serves as a vital mechanism through which the Government,

Organised Labour, Organised Business, and Community constituencies collaborate, engaging

in problem-solving and negotiation to tackle a spectrum of economic, labour, and

developmental challenges confronting the nation.

NEDLAC's pivotal role extends to influencing legislation and policy formulation, ensuring that

diverse viewpoints and interests are considered in the decision-making process. It addresses a

wide array of critical issues such as employment laws, trade dynamics, industrial policy, and

development strategies, all aimed at fostering a more inclusive and equitable economy.

Among NEDLAC's significant achievements are the 1995 Labour Relations Act, the 1997 Basic

Conditions of Employment Act, the 1998 Employment Equity Act, the 1998 Skills Development

Act, and the revised Unemployment Insurance Act. Other notable legislative milestones include

the 2019 Companies Bill, the 2018 Competition Amendment Bill, and the 2019 National

Minimum Wage Act. During challenging times, NEDLAC has brought together various parties,

such as during the Electricity Summit, which resulted in a NEDLAC Accord, the development

of the Framework for South Africa’s Response to the International Crisis, and the Social

Compact to support Eskom (2020).

Additionally, NEDLAC coordinated social partners' responses to the Covid-19 pandemic,

including implementing the Covid-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS), drafting

Occupational Health and Safety Directions for safe workplace reopening, and facilitating a

vaccination campaign once vaccines became available. In response to the July 2021 unrest in

KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, NEDLAC proposed a package of measures, including

support for uninsured businesses and addressing unemployment.

To ensure NEDLAC's work strengthens, the organization has amended its funding protocols to

remain fit for purpose. It is further heartening to know that social partners share a common

vision of addressing current unemployment, inequalities, and poverty through a consensusdriven approach

Productivity SA is established in terms of the Employment services Act, No. 4 of 2014 improves

productivity by diagnosing, advising, implementing, monitoring and evaluating solutions aimed

at improving South Africa's sustainable growth, development and employment through

increased competitiveness especially for companies that have but under administration or those

that improve their productive. The NDP emphasises the need to create employment and drive

economic growth as the means to uplift the lives of South Africans. It recognises that without

productivity improvements, we cannot achieve these crucial objectives.



As at December 2023, Productivity SA through its Business Turnaround and Recovery

Programme (BT&R) programme had enrolled 250 companies for assistance in enabling the

turnaround and sustainability of the companies. The programme effectively saved 20 723 jobs.

The 250 companies that were enrolled in the BT&R programme were spread across the width

and breadth of South Africa. 1 524 jobs were created resulting in 22 247 jobs being saved

overall.

Out of the 250 companies supported by the BT&R programme 93 were from Region 1 (Gauteng,

North West, Limpopo), 63 from Region 2 (Western Cape, Northern Cape, Free State) and 94

from Region 3 (KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga). Out of the 20 723 jobs saved 7

660 are in Gauteng, North West and Limpopo; 7 203 in Western Cape, Northern Cape and the

Free State; and 5 860 in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga. Of the 2 431 Future

Forum (FF) Members trained, 659 FF Members were trained in Region 1, 934 in Region 2, and

838 in Region 3.

In conclusion, the achievements of CCMA, NEDLAC, and Productivity SA exemplify the

dedication to fostering inclusive growth, equitable opportunities, and effective governance. The

Department of Employment and Labour looks forward to continue to support these institutions

in their mission to build a prosperous South Africa for all.

I support the Budget Vote