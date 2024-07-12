The Presidency Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong: GCIS Budget Vote 2024/25

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Mr Kenny Morolong, MP engages the GCIS Budget Vote, 12 July 2024

Honourable House Chairperson and Honourable Members

Hon. Minister in The Presidency, Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni;

Hon Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital

Technologies, Hon. Ms Khusela Diko;

Honourable Members of the committee

Acting Director General of GCIS, Ms Nomonde Mnukwa,

Chairpersons of MDDA and BrandSA

Executive Management of GCIS, MDDA and BrandSA

Over the last thirty years, we have sought to build a democracy that demonstrably

has vibrant contestation of ideas. We have negated the woefully wrong practice of

resorting to repression, violent conflict and war. We have built state institutions

practically to translate the ideals of freedom into actions that gradually transform, the

lives and lived experiences of the very many poor people in our country.

One of these institutions is the Government Communications and Information

System. It’s naming proceeds from an important understanding that government is a

system; thus its communication ought to be integrative and integrated. So as to

provide a systematised approach to the whole of government communication and

information; in a manner properly to assert a developmental agenda.

This system, would assist government in communicating its ideas and canvass the

ideas of the population; in order to enrich the developmental agenda to which I made

mention.

Honourable House Chairperson!

As Samora Machel Said, we too say:

“Aluta Continua

Aluta Continua

The Struggle Continues!!!”

Against what?

The struggle continues against tribalism, ignorance, illiteracy, exploitation,

superstition, misery, hunger & lack of clothing.

So that one day, we will all be equal”

Honourable House Chairperson

As we work through the next five years of the 7th Government, we too have to boldly

declare as Samora Machel did, Aluta Continua!

We similarly have to ask the attendant question: “the struggle continues, against

what?”

I am certain that you would agree with us when we say: The struggle continues

against a pernicious retreat to backward identity politics, that seek to divide our

nation.

The struggle continues against hyperbole, misinformation and divisive propaganda

intent on driving mainly an anti-government sentiment, an agenda for stereotypes

and intolerance. Thus, sowing seeds of civil unrest and blatant disregard for law and

authority.

Honourable Members

The GCIS, was formed primarily as a response to the democratic imperative of

freedom of information. It was formed to support the construction of a democratic,

free and prosperous society. Thus the GCIS is an important institution in the

continuous construction of a free and democratic South Africa based on purposively

transformative constitutionalism to which members of the GNU commit.

The information provided by the GCIS to the citizenry ensures that we continue to

“Struggle against tribalism, ignorance, illiteracy, exploitation, superstition, misery,

hunger & lack of clothing”, as was stated by Samora Machel.

Honourable House Chairperson

It is an honour and privilege for us as the Ministry in The Presidency; to present the

Budget Vote for the Government Communication and Information System, in the

year that we commemorate 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy.

In the ensuing months, Minister Ntshavheni has requested the GCIS to engage in

public campaigns properly to celebrate the achievements of our system of popularly

elected democratic governments.

For the first time since the advent of our democracy, no party has been given a

singular mandate to constitute a government. For its part, the ANC formed a

Government of National Unity together with other partners principally to assert the

primacy of our democratic system, our country and the interests of the people as a

whole.

Honourable Members,

An immediate priority of the first democratically elected government in 1994, was to

change the country’s image and brand to reflect the new society we were and are

continuously building. Brand South Africa was established to help reconstruct the

country brand and boost our nation’s image and reputation across the globe. It was

also tasked with drawing all South Africans together in deeper social cohesion.

The task of Brand SA is to continuously place our nation brand in the imagination of

the buyers of products and services in the globe. It is also tasked to contribute to the

improvement of our global attractiveness and competitiveness.

A key part of this is the development and implementation of strategic marketing

campaigns aimed at promoting the country as an attractive destination for

investment, trade, tourism, and study. By way of example, our citruses, our grapes,

our wines, our industrial products as well as our tourism products depend on a

strong nation brand, successfully to compete in the globally competitive markets.

Honourable House Chairperson,

In 1994, the political economy of media prevalent in the emergent democratic South

Africa was riddled with challenges that conditioned the production and consumption

of information and ideas. The democratic government had to contend with this reality

and set about course to mediate in the tension between public good and capitalist

gain. Thus in 2003, the MDDA was born with a task to issue an intervening force in

favour of the struggle against ignorance.

Given the apartheid historical reality then, the media industry was highly

monopolised, there was limited or no diversity of news or opinion, and the voice of

black people in the media was suppressed.

Accordingly, MDDA had to set course for the development of community media,

including community television, radio and print media, to allow people at grassroots

level to voice their concerns, perspectives and actively participate in our democracy.

The inclusion of local voices ensures that our communities are represented and

reflected as part of our diverse nation.

These efforts of the MDDA therefore not only ensure the plurality of views but also

allows for the democratisation of the terrain over which the struggle, contestation and

cohesion over the meaning of ideas, the essence of culture and materiality of

politics is conducted.

The democratisation of the media terrain, is evidenced by the support given to all

forms of community media. This includes 321 community radio and community

television stations, along with 185 community print projects such as community

newspapers, magazines and small commercial print.

We do all these things as we do, “so that one day, we will all be equal”.

Honourable Chairperson,

The budget we are presenting today expresses our determination to look to the

future. In the 2024/25 financial year, we have set aside R186, 716 000 (One

Hundred and Eighty Six Million, Seven Hundred and Sixteen Thousand) for

Brand SA and R38, 568 000 (Thirty Eight Million, Five Hundred and Sixty Eight

Thousand) for MDDA.

Over the next coming years, the communication and information system of

government would have to continue to engage in the process of building a national

consensus and build a bigger South African picture.

Addressing members of the media, the erstwhile GCIS CEO, Mr Joel Netshitendze

said in part: “ as many have pointed out, a nation without national consensus is like a

house destined to collapse on the shifting sands of illusion.”

We are as a generation, owe it to our forebears and the next generation, to ensure

that this nation doesn’t collapse!

Aluta Coninua!!!

Ke a leboga!



