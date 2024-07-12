Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni: GCIS Budget Vote 2024/25
Address on the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) 2024/25 Budget Vote, Minister in the Presidency, Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, 12 July 2024
Honourable House Chairperson
Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies,
Honourable Khusela Sangoni
Deputy Ministers in The Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli and Mr Kenny Morolong
Members of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies;
Chairpersons of the Boards of MDDA and BrandSA
Management of the GCIS, MDDA and BrandSA
Honourable House Chairperson
Our recent general election and the build-up to the establishment of a Government of
the 7th administration somewhat obscured a significant date in the history of our
country: 12 June 1964 – 60 years and one month from where we are today.
This was the day Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and seven Rivonia Trialists were
sentenced to life in prison by Judge Quartus de Wet, who said the only leniency he
could extend to the prisoners was to impose imprisonment for life instead of the death
penalty. Madiba recalled this moment in the following way - “We looked at each other
and smiled. There had been a great collective gasp in the courtroom when De Wet
announced that he was not sentencing us to death.”
House Chairperson
As we observe Nelson Mandela Month and six days from now Nelson Mandela
International Day, we can, despite all the challenges we face, smile at one another as
South Africans to celebrate the freedom we earned through the sacrifice of Nelson
Mandela, his comrades and millions of South Africans who resisted apartheid. These
are smiles of appreciation at the fortitude of our nation and our ability to reach out to
one another to heal the divisions of our past.
In 2024, as we mark 30 years of freedom, democracy and development and our
reintegration into the global community of nations, we are continuing the task of
healing the divisions of our past and overcoming the challenges of our present.
Leading the nation in this effort is our government which derives its mandate from the
Constitution and frames its priorities in the focal areas of transformation demanded
from all political parties who form this administration and parliament.
This historic mandate is not confined to political parties represented in this parliament,
but this is a national effort in which all South Africans must participate, as each of us
act to create the South Africa in which we wish to live, raise our children and exercise
our economic skills following the 2024 election.
This mandate must build on the great strides we have made since 1994 are reflected
in Census 2022, which paints a picture of a society on the move, and which reflects
improvements across most indicators. The findings of the Census 2022 also
conclusively demonstrated that our development is not by chance, but rather by design
from government programmes since 1994.
Today millions of households have access to housing, water, sanitation and electricity
when compared to 1994. Our policies have facilitated the greater economic
transformation and the empowerment of previously disadvantaged individuals. We
have introduced laws and policies on worker rights, employment equity and broadbased black empowerment. There has been strong investment in infrastructure, public
employment programmes and achieving higher levels of economic growth. This is a
journey that has had and will have many facets into the future.
Honourable members
I wonder how many of us have spotted the Democracy Bus on our streets.
To draw South Africans from across the country into our celebrations, the South
African Road Agency in partnership with government has launched the Democracy
Bus that will travel to different parts of our amazing country – from our nation’s towering
cities to deep rural communities.
Government calls on all South Africans to “Get On The Bus” so that they can see and
experience the changes we have gone through, as well re-live the many pivotal
moments in our democratic journey.
As the bus travels on our roads across all provinces to 30 locations in various parts of
our country, citizens will have an opportunity to be part of our ‘Spot the Bus: Get on
the Bus’ campaign. Citizens can keep a look out for information on the bus’s journey
through a digital map that will be published on various social media platforms.
The bus’ journey is also a celebration of the achievements of this country that is ranked
11th globally for the extent of our road network and 19th globally for the extent of the
paved and tarred road network. This celebration of our world standard road network
also acknowledges work that still needs to be done to ensure that all South Africans
have access to passable roads and that no community is separated by a river or
stream without a bridge.
The Bus is also expected to stop at GCIS Thusong Service centres, which are
earmarked as key activation sites. It will also stop at venues for community meetings,
Izimbizo and national events, as well as dams, police stations, schools, clinics and
hospitals built over the years.
House Chairperson,
I deliver the Budget Vote of the Government Communication and Information System
for the 2024/25 financial year, in the full realisation that the task before us is a
mammoth one. In the coming period, the GCIS will have to be at the forefront of
engaging citizens on the work of the Government, with an emphasis on mobilising all
of society to be part of the unity, change and progress in our country. This moment in
our history is one for all South Africans to make their voices heard and their actions
seen and felt across society.
GCIS has put forward bold and decisive plans to use the strong communication system
it has developed over the years to ensure that South Africans remain abreast of key
developments that take place within the country. At its core, the GCIS is responsible
for providing strategic leadership and coordinating a government communication
system that ensures that the public is informed and have access to information on
government programmes and policies that benefit them.
The department will therefore use communication to help citizens across the length
and breadth of our nation to participate in and enjoy the benefits of our hard-won
democracy. It will share critical information on government services and programmes
as well as create opportunities to open the economy to more South Africans.
The government-wide communication system is also tasked with rebuilding trust
between citizens and the government the nation has put in place and to motivate
communities to replace cynicism, suspicion and despondency with active citizenship,
social involvement and confidence in our future.
In the 2024/25 financial year, the Government Communication and Information
System will dedicate its expertise and resources to supporting the work of the
Government of National Unity, so that we can provide South Africans and our partners
with information that can help us to move the country forward. Our first task, as the
country navigates the uncharted waters of the GNU, is to educate citizens about the
establishment of the Government of National Unity which in its current form is
unprecedented in the history of our democracy.
As part of the new administration and with an equally inclusive cohort of
communications professionals, GCIS will spearhead a well-functioning government
communication system that prioritises informed and empowered citizens.
We will work to ensure improved governance and service excellence, while also
continuing the work of ensuring a transformed mainstream print and digital media,
advertising and community media landscape.
Honourable members,
Over the past period, the GCIS has worked hard to improve relations with the media,
and this has been demonstrated by increased attendance at media briefings facilitated
by the GCIS, regular engagements with senior journalists and editors and media
webinars with the National Press Club on dominant issues in the communication
environment.
In the same period, the GCIS hosted and facilitated a series of continental media
platforms recognising the Chairship of the African Union by the President of South
Africa in 2020/ 2021.
In our recent past, GCIS initiated priority communication campaigns on the Economic
Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP), gender-based violence and femicide
(GBVF), and anti-corruption. The department also allocated significant resources to
coordinate and support communication during the flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern
Cape, Northern Cape and North-West.
Honourable members,
The work of GCIS has many facets and this includes monitoring the implementation
of the Cabinet approved Government Communication Policy through the Government
Communication Excellence Tool (G-CET). Strengthening the coordination and
monitoring of the government-wide communication system is a key feature in ensuring
coherence of messaging and sustained information sharing across the priorities of the
Government.
Along with its monitoring and evaluation work, the GCIS will also continue to conduct
research to assess the pulse of the nation to provide strategic leadership and support
in Government communication. This is done through independent quantitative and
qualitative research to assess the communication environment for government
communication and public perceptions on government performance in key priority
areas.
House Chairperson
South Africa is confronted with misinformation, malinformation and disinformation
continue to be a threat as we execute our mandate. This is also a global challenge
especially with the introduction of Artificial Intelligence. We have and continue to work
with various stakeholders to mitigate this threat, especially with the communication
moving more to social media platforms.
Digital media, which is proven to have growing penetration, is expanding at an astounding rate and has become an integral part of our daily lives. It continues to shape the way we connect, communicate and consume
information. Therefore, work is underway to increase the reach of all GCIS social
media accounts as well as the websites such as www.gcis.gov.za and www.gov.za.
This will help to ensure that events on government programmes are live streamed,
giving citizens more options for accessing government information.
GCIS will also continue to roll out and support tried and trusted strategies such as
Imbizo, direct community engagements and activations and the use of Thusong
Centres to ensure that nobody is left behind.
One of the GCIS programmes this year will be to communicate interventions that will
improve economic growth as well as communicating economic opportunities available
to South Africans. The pillars of the communication programme will include economic
reforms and unblocking the challenges facing the economy; employment programmes
especially for the youth; resolving the energy challenge; and showcasing catalytic
infrastructure projects.
Another priority is the fight against crime and to this end, GCIS is implementing an
Integrated Crime Management Campaign which will target the areas of organized and
violent crime; illegal mining; cable theft and vandalism of essential infrastructure, along
with the scourge of violence against women, children and vulnerable members of
society.
To strengthen Stakeholder partnerships, the GCIS has established a Directorate of
Stakeholder Management and Special Projects to marshal all stakeholders in a
common front against our social issues. We learnt during COVID-19, the vaccination
campaigns and in the implementation of the Energy Action Plan that partnerships are
effective in bringing about the social change. The unit will build and maintain effective
relations with key stakeholders such as umbrella bodies of faith, non-governmental,
civil society, labour, business and sectoral formations of youth, women, children and
people with disabilities. It will include strategic communication partnerships that will
improve the reach and impact of government communication.
Honourable members
In this period the task of uniting South Africans, ensuring greater social cohesion and
striving for inclusive nation building anchored on a central idea, will also take front and
center in the work of Brand South Africa and we ensure that the brand of South Africa
takes prominence in the international arena.
We are re-imagining The Play Your Part campaign which is a nationwide initiative
created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to
lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive
change, become involved and start doing. It calls on South Africans to use some of
their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.
This initiative calls on citizens to be the change we want and to use the power within our hands to
make a change.
Another entity of the GCIS is the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA)
which last financial year celebrated 20 years of its existence. The MDDA has made
significant strides in developing the community media sector to reflect the needs and
aspirations of all South Africans.
In its duty of providing funding and other support for
marginalised groups to enable them to start and sustain their own community media
projects, it has supported over 586 community and small commercial media projects
over the years despite its meagre budget. These include 321 community radio and
community television stations, along with 185 community print projects such as
community newspapers, magazines and small commercial print, as well as digital
platforms.
The work of the MDDA is important because community media serves to connect
people with shared interests and concerns. It amplifies the unique stories and
experiences within a community and promoting understanding among its members. In
essence, community media acts as a catalyst for social cohesion, empowering
individuals to actively engage in dialogue, bridge cultural gaps and collectively address
challenges for greater good of society.
In the previous financial year and the beginning of this year, we crisscrossed the country opening the state-of-the-art studios and listening to the stories of resilience in how some of these community radios were
established and survived over the years, inspired us to do more. With the help of the
MDDA, communities radio stations have built functional studios with state-of-the-art
broadcast equipment and managed to remain on air, many of them in remote
locations.
The media projects have also managed to set up news departments
producing daily news bulletins reporting on issues of significance for the benefit their
communities. The legacy of the MDDA is seen and felt in the vibrant community radio,
tv and print sector, which truly reflects a plurality of voices, and opinions.
Honourable Chairperson,
On the financial allocations, the team of GCIS is determined to make prudent use of
the financial resources South Africans have entrusted to us. We are committed to
harness the department’s limited resources in an efficient manner so that we get the
most value for money
The budget allocation to GCIS over the next three years of the Medium-Term
Expenditure Framework amounts to R2,312 billion which is spread as follows:
• 2024/25: R740, 178 million
• 2025/26: R768, 574 million
• 2026/27: R802, 785 million
The GCIS initial allocation of R782, 847 million for the 2024/25 financial year was
reduced by R42, 669 million due to government-wide budget reductions implemented
by National Treasury.
Over the 2024 MTEF period, the overall budget reductions implemented amount to
R141, 563 million and are implemented as follows:
• 2024/25: R42,669 million reduced from Brand SA budget;
• 2025/26: R15,926 million reduced from GCIS budget and R31,929
million reduced from Brand SA budget; and
• 2026/27: R19,880 million reduced from GCIS budget and R31,159
million reduced from Brand SA budget
Our current budget of R740, 178 million for this year is shared across operational
costs, capital costs, and transfers & subsidies as follows:
• Our operating budget of R504, 385 million makes up 68% of the
budget allocation. It caters for employee compensation of R295, 288
million for 500 permanent positions and goods and services to the
value of R209, 097 million.
• Transfers and subsidies of R226, 636 million reflects 31% of the
budget allocation. Included in the transfers and subsidies allocation
is R38, 568 million allocation for MDDA and R186, 716 million
allocation for Brand SA.
Whilst this financial injection from the fiscus is appreciated, it should be highlighted
that GCIS of the future requires an extensive capital budget to accelerate digital
transformation technologies and ensure GCIS remains relevant, agile and productive
by leveraging the best features of the fourth industrial revolution.
Honourable Members
I table this budget for your support,
I wish to thank the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies
for their continued support, insight and constructive oversight. In the coming year our
partnership will be ever more pressing, and I am sure we will work together to ensure
that we provide hope for a better tomorrow for all.
I wish to thank my colleagues at the GCIS and its entities for the dedicated leadership
and all staff members, for their continued support and invaluable contributions. In the
coming period they will be at the forefront of driving hope and change, and I have no
doubt they will continue to rise to the challenge as they have done before.
I thank you.
Debate Closing Remarks by Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
Honourable House Chairperson
I would like to thank all the political parties for bemoaning the paltry budget of the GCIS
whilst given the mammoth task of ensuring coherence of the government messaging
in particular during this period of the GNU. I hope that will translate into a commitment
with the Department as we engage National Treasury and the Portfolio Committee can
engage with both the Finance and Appropriations Committees to ensure, at a
minimum, a stop to further budget cuts for the GCIS but most importantly an increase
in the Budget of the GCIS.
Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee,
We hope to work with your Committee to review the MDDA Amendment Act to align it
to key technological developments and good corporate governance practices as well
as community media sustainability will also be concluded in this period. In addition, we
hope to have the support of the Portfolio Committee with the amendment of the
relevant chapters of the Electronic Communications Act to ensure better protection
and support for community media to:
• Enable community media to use more advertising to fund their sustainability
11
• Protect community media from losing their frequencies and bring parity to the
Regulations on the renewal of broadcasting licenses, and
• Enable a seamless and less onerous graduation path of community media to
small commercial media, and small commercial media to commercial media.
The onerous and very expensive requirements imposed on community media
go against the intended purpose of seeking media diversification through
development and it is time the policy and legislative environment is updated to
reflect current real
Thank you.