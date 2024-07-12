Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni: GCIS Budget Vote 2024/25

Address on the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) 2024/25 Budget Vote, Minister in the Presidency, Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, 12 July 2024

Honourable House Chairperson

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies,

Honourable Khusela Sangoni

Deputy Ministers in The Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli and Mr Kenny Morolong

Members of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies;

Chairpersons of the Boards of MDDA and BrandSA

Management of the GCIS, MDDA and BrandSA

Honourable House Chairperson

Our recent general election and the build-up to the establishment of a Government of

the 7th administration somewhat obscured a significant date in the history of our

country: 12 June 1964 – 60 years and one month from where we are today.

This was the day Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and seven Rivonia Trialists were

sentenced to life in prison by Judge Quartus de Wet, who said the only leniency he

could extend to the prisoners was to impose imprisonment for life instead of the death

penalty. Madiba recalled this moment in the following way - “We looked at each other

and smiled. There had been a great collective gasp in the courtroom when De Wet

announced that he was not sentencing us to death.”

House Chairperson

As we observe Nelson Mandela Month and six days from now Nelson Mandela

International Day, we can, despite all the challenges we face, smile at one another as

South Africans to celebrate the freedom we earned through the sacrifice of Nelson

Mandela, his comrades and millions of South Africans who resisted apartheid. These

are smiles of appreciation at the fortitude of our nation and our ability to reach out to

one another to heal the divisions of our past.

In 2024, as we mark 30 years of freedom, democracy and development and our

reintegration into the global community of nations, we are continuing the task of

healing the divisions of our past and overcoming the challenges of our present.

Leading the nation in this effort is our government which derives its mandate from the

Constitution and frames its priorities in the focal areas of transformation demanded

from all political parties who form this administration and parliament.

This historic mandate is not confined to political parties represented in this parliament,

but this is a national effort in which all South Africans must participate, as each of us

act to create the South Africa in which we wish to live, raise our children and exercise

our economic skills following the 2024 election.

This mandate must build on the great strides we have made since 1994 are reflected

in Census 2022, which paints a picture of a society on the move, and which reflects

improvements across most indicators. The findings of the Census 2022 also

conclusively demonstrated that our development is not by chance, but rather by design

from government programmes since 1994.

Today millions of households have access to housing, water, sanitation and electricity

when compared to 1994. Our policies have facilitated the greater economic

transformation and the empowerment of previously disadvantaged individuals. We

have introduced laws and policies on worker rights, employment equity and broadbased black empowerment. There has been strong investment in infrastructure, public

employment programmes and achieving higher levels of economic growth. This is a

journey that has had and will have many facets into the future.

Honourable members

I wonder how many of us have spotted the Democracy Bus on our streets.

To draw South Africans from across the country into our celebrations, the South

African Road Agency in partnership with government has launched the Democracy

Bus that will travel to different parts of our amazing country – from our nation’s towering

cities to deep rural communities.

Government calls on all South Africans to “Get On The Bus” so that they can see and

experience the changes we have gone through, as well re-live the many pivotal

moments in our democratic journey.

As the bus travels on our roads across all provinces to 30 locations in various parts of

our country, citizens will have an opportunity to be part of our ‘Spot the Bus: Get on

the Bus’ campaign. Citizens can keep a look out for information on the bus’s journey

through a digital map that will be published on various social media platforms.

The bus’ journey is also a celebration of the achievements of this country that is ranked

11th globally for the extent of our road network and 19th globally for the extent of the

paved and tarred road network. This celebration of our world standard road network

also acknowledges work that still needs to be done to ensure that all South Africans

have access to passable roads and that no community is separated by a river or

stream without a bridge.

The Bus is also expected to stop at GCIS Thusong Service centres, which are

earmarked as key activation sites. It will also stop at venues for community meetings,

Izimbizo and national events, as well as dams, police stations, schools, clinics and

hospitals built over the years.

House Chairperson,

I deliver the Budget Vote of the Government Communication and Information System

for the 2024/25 financial year, in the full realisation that the task before us is a

mammoth one. In the coming period, the GCIS will have to be at the forefront of

engaging citizens on the work of the Government, with an emphasis on mobilising all

of society to be part of the unity, change and progress in our country. This moment in

our history is one for all South Africans to make their voices heard and their actions

seen and felt across society.

GCIS has put forward bold and decisive plans to use the strong communication system

it has developed over the years to ensure that South Africans remain abreast of key

developments that take place within the country. At its core, the GCIS is responsible

for providing strategic leadership and coordinating a government communication

system that ensures that the public is informed and have access to information on

government programmes and policies that benefit them.

The department will therefore use communication to help citizens across the length

and breadth of our nation to participate in and enjoy the benefits of our hard-won

democracy. It will share critical information on government services and programmes

as well as create opportunities to open the economy to more South Africans.

The government-wide communication system is also tasked with rebuilding trust

between citizens and the government the nation has put in place and to motivate

communities to replace cynicism, suspicion and despondency with active citizenship,

social involvement and confidence in our future.

In the 2024/25 financial year, the Government Communication and Information

System will dedicate its expertise and resources to supporting the work of the

Government of National Unity, so that we can provide South Africans and our partners

with information that can help us to move the country forward. Our first task, as the

country navigates the uncharted waters of the GNU, is to educate citizens about the

establishment of the Government of National Unity which in its current form is

unprecedented in the history of our democracy.

As part of the new administration and with an equally inclusive cohort of

communications professionals, GCIS will spearhead a well-functioning government

communication system that prioritises informed and empowered citizens.

We will work to ensure improved governance and service excellence, while also

continuing the work of ensuring a transformed mainstream print and digital media,

advertising and community media landscape.

Honourable members,

Over the past period, the GCIS has worked hard to improve relations with the media,

and this has been demonstrated by increased attendance at media briefings facilitated

by the GCIS, regular engagements with senior journalists and editors and media

webinars with the National Press Club on dominant issues in the communication

environment.

In the same period, the GCIS hosted and facilitated a series of continental media

platforms recognising the Chairship of the African Union by the President of South

Africa in 2020/ 2021.

In our recent past, GCIS initiated priority communication campaigns on the Economic

Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP), gender-based violence and femicide

(GBVF), and anti-corruption. The department also allocated significant resources to

coordinate and support communication during the flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern

Cape, Northern Cape and North-West.

Honourable members,

The work of GCIS has many facets and this includes monitoring the implementation

of the Cabinet approved Government Communication Policy through the Government

Communication Excellence Tool (G-CET). Strengthening the coordination and

monitoring of the government-wide communication system is a key feature in ensuring

coherence of messaging and sustained information sharing across the priorities of the

Government.

Along with its monitoring and evaluation work, the GCIS will also continue to conduct

research to assess the pulse of the nation to provide strategic leadership and support

in Government communication. This is done through independent quantitative and

qualitative research to assess the communication environment for government

communication and public perceptions on government performance in key priority

areas.

House Chairperson

South Africa is confronted with misinformation, malinformation and disinformation

continue to be a threat as we execute our mandate. This is also a global challenge

especially with the introduction of Artificial Intelligence. We have and continue to work

with various stakeholders to mitigate this threat, especially with the communication

moving more to social media platforms.

Digital media, which is proven to have growing penetration, is expanding at an astounding rate and has become an integral part of our daily lives. It continues to shape the way we connect, communicate and consume

information. Therefore, work is underway to increase the reach of all GCIS social

media accounts as well as the websites such as www.gcis.gov.za and www.gov.za.

This will help to ensure that events on government programmes are live streamed,

giving citizens more options for accessing government information.

GCIS will also continue to roll out and support tried and trusted strategies such as

Imbizo, direct community engagements and activations and the use of Thusong

Centres to ensure that nobody is left behind.

One of the GCIS programmes this year will be to communicate interventions that will

improve economic growth as well as communicating economic opportunities available

to South Africans. The pillars of the communication programme will include economic

reforms and unblocking the challenges facing the economy; employment programmes

especially for the youth; resolving the energy challenge; and showcasing catalytic

infrastructure projects.

Another priority is the fight against crime and to this end, GCIS is implementing an

Integrated Crime Management Campaign which will target the areas of organized and

violent crime; illegal mining; cable theft and vandalism of essential infrastructure, along

with the scourge of violence against women, children and vulnerable members of

society.

To strengthen Stakeholder partnerships, the GCIS has established a Directorate of

Stakeholder Management and Special Projects to marshal all stakeholders in a

common front against our social issues. We learnt during COVID-19, the vaccination

campaigns and in the implementation of the Energy Action Plan that partnerships are

effective in bringing about the social change. The unit will build and maintain effective

relations with key stakeholders such as umbrella bodies of faith, non-governmental,

civil society, labour, business and sectoral formations of youth, women, children and

people with disabilities. It will include strategic communication partnerships that will

improve the reach and impact of government communication.

Honourable members

In this period the task of uniting South Africans, ensuring greater social cohesion and

striving for inclusive nation building anchored on a central idea, will also take front and

center in the work of Brand South Africa and we ensure that the brand of South Africa

takes prominence in the international arena.

We are re-imagining The Play Your Part campaign which is a nationwide initiative

created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to

lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive

change, become involved and start doing. It calls on South Africans to use some of

their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.

This initiative calls on citizens to be the change we want and to use the power within our hands to

make a change.

Another entity of the GCIS is the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA)

which last financial year celebrated 20 years of its existence. The MDDA has made

significant strides in developing the community media sector to reflect the needs and

aspirations of all South Africans.

In its duty of providing funding and other support for

marginalised groups to enable them to start and sustain their own community media

projects, it has supported over 586 community and small commercial media projects

over the years despite its meagre budget. These include 321 community radio and

community television stations, along with 185 community print projects such as

community newspapers, magazines and small commercial print, as well as digital

platforms.

The work of the MDDA is important because community media serves to connect

people with shared interests and concerns. It amplifies the unique stories and

experiences within a community and promoting understanding among its members. In

essence, community media acts as a catalyst for social cohesion, empowering

individuals to actively engage in dialogue, bridge cultural gaps and collectively address

challenges for greater good of society.

In the previous financial year and the beginning of this year, we crisscrossed the country opening the state-of-the-art studios and listening to the stories of resilience in how some of these community radios were

established and survived over the years, inspired us to do more. With the help of the

MDDA, communities radio stations have built functional studios with state-of-the-art

broadcast equipment and managed to remain on air, many of them in remote

locations.

The media projects have also managed to set up news departments

producing daily news bulletins reporting on issues of significance for the benefit their

communities. The legacy of the MDDA is seen and felt in the vibrant community radio,

tv and print sector, which truly reflects a plurality of voices, and opinions.

Honourable Chairperson,

On the financial allocations, the team of GCIS is determined to make prudent use of

the financial resources South Africans have entrusted to us. We are committed to

harness the department’s limited resources in an efficient manner so that we get the

most value for money

The budget allocation to GCIS over the next three years of the Medium-Term

Expenditure Framework amounts to R2,312 billion which is spread as follows:

• 2024/25: R740, 178 million

• 2025/26: R768, 574 million

• 2026/27: R802, 785 million

The GCIS initial allocation of R782, 847 million for the 2024/25 financial year was

reduced by R42, 669 million due to government-wide budget reductions implemented

by National Treasury.

Over the 2024 MTEF period, the overall budget reductions implemented amount to

R141, 563 million and are implemented as follows:

• 2024/25: R42,669 million reduced from Brand SA budget;

• 2025/26: R15,926 million reduced from GCIS budget and R31,929

million reduced from Brand SA budget; and

• 2026/27: R19,880 million reduced from GCIS budget and R31,159

million reduced from Brand SA budget

Our current budget of R740, 178 million for this year is shared across operational

costs, capital costs, and transfers & subsidies as follows:

• Our operating budget of R504, 385 million makes up 68% of the

budget allocation. It caters for employee compensation of R295, 288

million for 500 permanent positions and goods and services to the

value of R209, 097 million.

• Transfers and subsidies of R226, 636 million reflects 31% of the

budget allocation. Included in the transfers and subsidies allocation

is R38, 568 million allocation for MDDA and R186, 716 million

allocation for Brand SA.

Whilst this financial injection from the fiscus is appreciated, it should be highlighted

that GCIS of the future requires an extensive capital budget to accelerate digital

transformation technologies and ensure GCIS remains relevant, agile and productive

by leveraging the best features of the fourth industrial revolution.

Honourable Members

I table this budget for your support,

I wish to thank the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies

for their continued support, insight and constructive oversight. In the coming year our

partnership will be ever more pressing, and I am sure we will work together to ensure

that we provide hope for a better tomorrow for all.

I wish to thank my colleagues at the GCIS and its entities for the dedicated leadership

and all staff members, for their continued support and invaluable contributions. In the

coming period they will be at the forefront of driving hope and change, and I have no

doubt they will continue to rise to the challenge as they have done before.

I thank you.

Debate Closing Remarks by Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Honourable House Chairperson

I would like to thank all the political parties for bemoaning the paltry budget of the GCIS

whilst given the mammoth task of ensuring coherence of the government messaging

in particular during this period of the GNU. I hope that will translate into a commitment

with the Department as we engage National Treasury and the Portfolio Committee can

engage with both the Finance and Appropriations Committees to ensure, at a

minimum, a stop to further budget cuts for the GCIS but most importantly an increase

in the Budget of the GCIS.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee,

We hope to work with your Committee to review the MDDA Amendment Act to align it

to key technological developments and good corporate governance practices as well

as community media sustainability will also be concluded in this period. In addition, we

hope to have the support of the Portfolio Committee with the amendment of the

relevant chapters of the Electronic Communications Act to ensure better protection

and support for community media to:

• Enable community media to use more advertising to fund their sustainability

11

• Protect community media from losing their frequencies and bring parity to the

Regulations on the renewal of broadcasting licenses, and

• Enable a seamless and less onerous graduation path of community media to

small commercial media, and small commercial media to commercial media.

The onerous and very expensive requirements imposed on community media

go against the intended purpose of seeking media diversification through

development and it is time the policy and legislative environment is updated to

reflect current real

Thank you.