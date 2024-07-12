【Foster community economy】“Stay Chill, Play Cool – Macao!” extends to central district with debut of mega installation and local market

MACAU, July 12 - To spur the community economy and integration of “tourism + culture and creativity”, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) kicks off the second stage of the project “Stay Chill, Play Cool – Macao!” today (12 July) until 1 December. A mega installation themed as Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK is set up at Ritz Building at Senado Square, to create a brand-new hotspot for check-in on social media. A Stay Chill Macao Market is held concurrently in the Exhibition Hall of Ritz Building. Residents and visitors are welcome to join.

Hospitable destination branding

The project “Stay Chill, Play Cool – Macao!” carries on the effect of community tourism. Debuting at Ritz Building, the mega MAK MAK installation is woven into the surroundings of western-style architecture and creates a unique picture. MAK MAK opens her wings to welcome visitors from around the world and brands Macao as a warm and hospitable destination, drawing visitors for photo moments.

The guests who officiated the opening ceremony include Acting Director of MGTO, Cheng Wai Tong, President of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of Municipal Affairs Bureau, José Tavares, Deputy Director of Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Chan Tze Wai, Deputy Director of MGTO, Ricky Hoi, Acting Head of Department for Promoting Cultural and Creative Industries of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Wong Keng Ngo, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau, Wong Man Long, Chairman of the Industry and Commerce Federation of Macau Central and Southern District, Lei Cheok Kuan, President of the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau Northern District, Wong Kin Chong, Chairman of the Industry and Commerce Federation of Islands of Macao, Yeong Keng Hoi, General Manager of Infinite Sunshine Entertainment Production Limited, Lou Chi Hou, and Chairman of the Board of Mage Cultural Creativity Technology Co., Ltd., Wang Rui.

Stay Chill Macao Market runs until 1 December

In tandem with the launch of the project in the second stage, a succession of supporting activities will also unfold concurrently. From 12 July to 1 December, the Stay Chill Macao Market is held at the Exhibition Hall of Ritz Building from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Fridays to Sundays and during the National Day Golden Week. There will be about 18 stalls selling cultural and creative products, handicrafts and light delicacies, among other products. The Market will feature performances, workshops and “‘Mak’ and Greet”, to enrich travelers’ experience.

“Stay Chill Play Cool Summer Treats” boosts spending

Starting this March, MGTO has launched the project “Stay Chill, Play Cool – Macao!” which includes the successive debut of check-in hotspots at various locations in the northern district, for community branding and bringing more visitors into the neighborhoods. With the arrival of the peak travel season in the summer holidays, “Stay Chill, Play Cool – Macao!” will present the limited-time activity “Stay Chill Play Cool Summer Treats” at the check-in spots in various communities. With a receipt of a single purchase with 100 patacas or above at any business in Macao on the day, consumers can take a photo with one of the “Stay Chill, Play Cool – Macao!” installations for posting with the hashtag “#StaychillPlaycoolMacao” on their personal account on social media, in exchange for a free popsicle designed as MAK MAK or in Macao style at certain locations between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on specific dates. The gifts are available in limited quantity while stock lasts.

The locations and dates for gift redemption of “Stay Chill Play Cool Summer Treats” are as follows: Ritz Building (12, 13 and 14 July; 3 August; 1 September); Leisure Area at Waterfront Duet (20 July); Temporary Leisure Area in Doca do Lam Mau (21 July; 24 August); Leisure Area in Baía Norte do Fai Chi Kei (27 July); Iao Hon Market Park (28 July; 18 August); Leisure Area in Rua da Pérola Oriental (4 and 25 August); Leisure Area in Rua Central de T’oi Sán (10 August); Areia Preta Urban Park (11 August); Lotus Square at Bairro da Ilha Verde (17 August) and Leisure Area at Lok Yeung Fa Yuen Building (31 August).

Interested individuals can visit MGTO’s marketing website: http://www.macaotourism.gov.moand follow MGTO on WeChat (ID: MGTOweixin) for the latest information about “Stay Chill, Play Cool – Macao!”.