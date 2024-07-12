Enjoy Fishing with Family at MDC’s Lost Valley Hatchery July 18 and Aug. 15

Warsaw, Mo. – Fishing is a great way to make lifelong connections with the outdoors. It can even turn into a lifelong passion that will lead to a healthier lifestyle and stronger family bonds.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to assist in creating these connections and help teach families and children how to fish through its Family Fishing program.

Join MDC for a fun fishing day! All equipment will be provided, so stop by, grab a pole, and get started fishing! Anyone ages 2 and up is welcome. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Family Fishing class will be July 18 and Aug. 15, from 9:00 a.m. to12:00 p.m. at Lost Valley Hatchery in Warsaw. Be sure to register online to attend.

For more information or help with registration, contact Mark Miller at Mark.Miller@mdc.mo.gov