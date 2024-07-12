Spectra Fulfillment Expands To Larger Charleston Facility
SUMMARY:CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to its strategic location, expert support team, and long history of experience in the fulfillment industry, Spectra has steadily expanded its scope of operations over the course of its existence. Moving into the second half of 2024, the Columbia, SC based 3PL and e-commerce fulfillment provider enters a new phase of growth by relocating its Charleston fulfillment center to a larger, more modern facility. The increased storage capacity and additional services available in the new facility will enable Spectra to offer more value to its clients in B2B, e-commerce, warehousing, rework, and all other fulfillment projects and services.
When Spectra opened its second fulfillment facility in North Charleston near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a major step in the 3PL provider’s ability to serve its clients with excellent inventory and warehouse management, kitting, fulfillment, and shipping services at a strategic spot on the Eastern seaboard near the ports of Charleston. In the coming weeks, Spectra continues this trajectory of growth by relocating from that facility to a new home in the Charleston area.
While retaining a close proximity to the ports of Charleston and major highway routes along the South Carolina coast, the new facility gives Spectra a number of advantages that will in turn benefit the company’s clients. One important factor is storage space–Spectra is moving into a 100,000 square foot facility, giving them capacity to accommodate a wide variety of clients, including companies that need their products readily available to their customers year round, as well as very large national corporations that need marketing and event materials shipped throughout the United States.
Spectra’s new fulfillment center is also a bonded CFS warehouse. This creates significant value for clients that import materials from overseas, allowing customs bond fees and duties to be deferred, in some cases, for up to five years. Even more, Spectra’s new facility is registered with the US Food & Drug Administration, which enables them to handle nonperishable food products.
Adding to the growth of Spectra as a fully integrated print and fulfillment provider is the fact that South Carolina is one of the most quickly growing states in the country. In fact, in 2023 its population grew more quickly than any other state. As Spectra expands its capacity, builds its services for current clients, and looks to reach new clients both in South Carolina and around the world, the Spectra leadership team is very optimistic about the new opportunities that the relocation will create.
Spectra's expertise in inventory and warehouse management allows Spectra to streamline operations at the new Charleston facility. Whether Spectra provides fulfillment or print services, the level of excellence they offer is maintained by seasoned experts in the field. By pursuing and implementing new softwares and technologies, Spectra can integrate with e-commerce sites, SAP systems, and custom developed programs to eliminate delays, accelerate projects, and give clients, both large and small, even more reason to choose Spectra.
Prospective clients of Spectra can learn about their print and fulfillment expertise and find out more about their SOC 2 Type II certification, HIPAA compliance, FDA registration, and other qualifications at spectraintegration.com.
Walter Kohn
Spectra
talk2@spectraintegration.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
YouTube
Spectra’s Service Overview - All You Need to Know