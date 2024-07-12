New CP3 Web Page

The Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) has redesigned its landing page and added new features to include more information, resources, and opportunities for those dedicated to targeted violence and terrorism prevention (TVTP). Our newly added features will help you stay up to date with CP3 news, participate in informational webinars and events, and explore the many programs and resources that drive change in the field of prevention—all in one place.

Here are a few of our brand-new features:

CP3 News & Updates

The CP3 News & Updates page features quick links to the latest content and profiles of prevention providers across the U.S. Content will be updated regularly so readers are informed on the latest exciting events and engagements occurring throughout CP3.

Prevention Forums

Do you want to learn more about prevention? Prevention Forum webinars demonstrate how targeted violence and terrorism is preventable and highlight CP3 successes in prevention and best practices. On the Prevention Forums page, view key takeaways from past webinars and sign up for future forums to learn more about CP3's role in prevention.

Invent2Prevent (and other programs)

CP3 hosts a variety of programs that invite participation and partnership in prevention efforts, like the Invent2Prevent program. Invent2Prevent is an experiential learning program for students to design and implement creative solutions to prevent targeted violence, hate, and terrorism in their communities. To learn more about the educational experience and how students can make an impact in TVTP, visit the Invent2Prevent page.

CP3 Resources

The CP3 Resources page is a central hub for CP3-specific resources, such as program overviews, grant program opportunities, our latest Prevention Resource, and more. You can also access TVTP resources developed outside of CP3, like evidence-based research, training opportunities, community support, and more.

Contact Us

CP3 is an expansive organization with a variety of programs, resources, events, and opportunities. Visit the Contact Us page to find the right contact information for your inquiries and prevention efforts.

CP3 is dedicated to transparency and proudly showcases the significant progress we continue to make in the field of targeted violence and terrorism prevention. We invite you to explore our new features to learn more about the impactful work we do to create safer communities and advance this vital cause.