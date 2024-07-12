Strengthening democratic oversight of security sector in Moldova focus of OSCE workshop

The role of the People’s Advocate (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Moldova in the democratic oversight of the security sector was at the centre of roundtable discussions held in Chisinau on 10 July. Forty participants took part in the event, including representatives of the security sector, government oversight bodies and civil society.

At the request of the People’s Advocate, the OSCE Conflict Prevention Centre helped outline the strategy concept for the People’s Advocate to promote and protect human rights in Moldova’s security sector. The concept encompasses the mission and vision of the People’s Advocate, the principles that guide their activities, their function in the oversight of the security sector, and the Advocate’s key activities in maintaining and strengthening oversight - all within the mandate of the institution as defined by Moldova’s Constitution and national law.

During the roundtable, two OSCE experts presented the key elements of the concept and shared best practices to strengthening democratic oversight of the security sector through monitoring and conducting case and thematic inquiries. The People’s Advocate also presented his vision of the way forward to strengthen his institution.

“Enhancing the protection of human rights through stronger democratic oversight of the security sector is crucial for building peace and stability, especially in times of heightened security challenges. In addition, the People’s Advocate as a National Human Rights Institution could play an important role in ensuring the balance between the security sector and human rights and freedoms,” said Ceslav Panico, the People’s Advocate of Moldova.

Roundtable participants highlighted the need to continue strengthening democratic oversight practices and highlighted that the People’s Advocate’s role should be enhanced to enable this.

“The OSCE stands ready to support the People’s Advocate of Moldova in this work. In the course of this year, we will support enriching the Ombuds-institution’s procedural and methodological framework, we will develop a tailored capacity-building programme, and we will deliver a training for the Ombuds-institution’s staff,” said Daniele Pancheri, Acting Deputy Director for Operations Service at the OSCE’s Conflict Prevention Centre.

This event took place as part of the “Support, capacity-building and awareness-raising for Security Sector Governance and Reform within the OSCE: Phase III” extra-budgetary project, supported financially by Finland, Germany, Norway, Poland, and Slovakia.