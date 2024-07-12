OSCE Presence supports voter education and information campaign ahead of 2025 elections in Albania

From 9 May to 10 July 2024, the OSCE Presence supported the Central Election Commission’s (CEC) informative, educational, and awareness-raising campaign aiming to inform and engage young voters, women and minorities across Albania on various aspects of the electoral process.

The first phase of the series targeted students in the universities of Korça, Shkodra, Durrës, Elbasan, and Vlora. They learned about the organization and functioning of the electoral administration and explored opportunities for their involvement in various capacities in the 2025 general elections. A simulation of the voting process allowed participants to take on roles as electoral subjects, commissioners, and voters, followed by discussions on the steps of the voting process, ballot paper completion, and electoral material administration.

The second phase – conducted in co-operation with the local NGO Albanian Women Empower Network (AWEN) – targeted women and minorities in Laç, Gjirokastra, Berat, Pustec and Finiq. Discussions focussed on ways to enhance women’s representation in decision-making and increase their participation in elections. Experts from the CEC, AWEN, and the OSCE Presence contributed to the discussions.

About 500 people participated in these activities, which were part of the OSCE Presence’s project “Support to electoral reform and processes in Albania” funded by Sweden, Switzerland, the U.S. Mission to the OSCE and Poland.