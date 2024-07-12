CIDRZ’s P2G Program Empowers Young Fathers with Essential Skills as they transition into Adulthood.

The Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ), in partnership with Viiv Healthcare and the Ministry of Health, recently hosted the Boys to Men Conference as part of its Pregnant Parenting Girls (P2G) project. This initiative aimed to empower adolescent boys with essential skills to overcome challenges, make informed decisions, and play constructive roles in their families and communities as they transition into adulthood.

The conference provided a safe haven for approximately 60 young fathers, allowing them to engage in candid discussions on critical topics such as mental health, male leadership, financial literacy, health seeking behaviour and sexual and reproductive health.

In her opening remarks, CIDRZ’s Brenda Kayumba, P2G Program Manager, thanked the adolescent boys for attending the conference and highlighted the importance of capacity building activities to help young men navigate life’s challenges as they transition into adulthood.

“The P2G project has implemented numerous programmes for girls, and we realised it was time to do something for the men. Many societal programmes target girls, leaving boys behind, but as P2G, we want you, as boys becoming men, to rise and be leaders in your homes and communities, to be providers for your families,” she said.

The Boys to Men Conference, held at CIDRZ Campus, featured insightful presentations on mental health, sexual reproductive health, health-seeking behaviours, and financial literacy.

Reflecting on the conference, one of the participants, Fredrick Kampamba, expressed his profound appreciation for being part of this insightful event. He added that learning about mental health and several other insightful topics had reshaped his view on fatherhood and life in general.

“Today, I have understood the importance of taking responsibility, solving problems, and being a leader in my family and community. I have learned never to take pride in myself because proud people cannot be helped. I have also learned that a man must be a provider, a protector and a procreator. Regarding financial literacy, I now know about managing and multiplying money wisely and investing in investments that one should invest in,” Fredrick said.

With renewed determination and enriched perspectives, the young fathers left the conference equipped with practical knowledge and a sense of purpose, ready to make a positive difference in their lives, partners, and children.