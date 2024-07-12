Programme science in action: lessons from an observational study of HIV prevention programming for key populations in Lusaka, Zambia

Optimising uptake of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for individuals at risk of HIV acquisition has been challenging despite clear scientific evidence and guidelines, particularly for key populations (KPs).

In a recently published article in the Journal of the International AIDS Society (JIAS) 2024, the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) describe the approaches to scale up PrEP delivery and address inequities in PrEP access for KP in Lusaka, Zambia.

The study team demonstrate how decentralising HIV prevention services to KPs’ venues and safe spaces in partnership with KP Civil Society Organisations enabled successful community-based PrEP delivery beyond the reach of traditional facility-based services.

Read in full this informative work by Sikazwe and others, hot off the press of JIAS, https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/jia2.26237