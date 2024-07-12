Kalsum A Choudhry Wins International Impact Book Award for Children's Book '18 Stories Hope, Joy & Endless...Faith'

Available in Hardback and Paperback

Another glowing Award in Children's fiction for Kalsum A Choudhry author of "18 Stories Hope, Joy & Endless...Faith"

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce that Kalsum A Choudhry has been honored with the prestigious International Impact Book Award for her remarkable children's book, "18 Stories Hope, Joy & Endless...Faith." This esteemed recognition highlights Choudhry’s exceptional contribution to children's literature and her outstanding ability to inspire young readers through her compelling storytelling.

"18 Stories Hope, Joy & Endless...Faith" has captivated readers with its collection of engaging narratives, vibrant characters, and thoughtful exploration of themes such as hope, joy, and faith. The International Impact Book Awards, known for celebrating books that make a significant impact on readers and society, has recognized Choudhry’s work for its creativity, insight, and profound influence.

In response to receiving this honor, Choudhry stated, “This award is a testament to the power of storytelling to uplift and inspire. I hope these stories continue to bring hope and joy to children around the world.”

The International Impact Book Awards seeks to acknowledge exceptional literary contributions that inspire and promote positive social change, spiritual growth, and conscious living. Winning this award places Choudhry among a distinguished group of authors celebrated for their commitment to excellence in literature. We have an early interview Kalsum did with Ethan G. of Jukebox Mind.

"18 Stories Hope, Joy & Endless...Faith" is available at major retailers and online platforms, inviting readers to embark on a journey filled with imagination, discovery, and heartwarming lessons.

For more information about Kalsum A Choudhry and her award-winning book, please visit www.KalsumAChoudhry.com.