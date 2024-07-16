MAD20 Donates $50,000 of Cybersecurity Training to Cybersafe Foundation
MAD20 Donates $50,000 of MITRE ATT&CK Training to Cybersafe Foundation, An NGO Supporting Inclusive and Safe Digital Access in Africa
Training our practitioners on the MITRE ATT&CK framework will go a long way in preparing teams to engage with and overcome attacks against organizations and communities across the continent.”LAGOS, NIGERIA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAD20, a leading provider of cybersecurity training on MITRE ATT&CK®, is thrilled to announce the donation of 100 annual subscription licenses for its comprehensive training program to Cybersafe Foundation, Africa's leading non-governmental organization in the Digital Development domain.
— Confidence Staveley, Executive Director of Cybersafe Foundation
This contribution underscores MAD20's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within the cybersecurity industry and represents MAD20’s second gift made within its $1,000,000 ATT&CK The Gap Campaign, aimed at narrowing the gender, ethnic, and socioeconomic gap in the cybersecurity industry through continuous upskilling, reskilling, and assessment. The initiative will also support former members of the US military. Originally designed by MITRE Engenuity™, MAD20’s cybersecurity training program is recognized for its comprehensive curriculum on MITRE ATT&CK®. The curriculum equips learners, known as Defenders, with the skills and knowledge necessary to defend against today's most advanced cyber threats.
"Cybersafe Foundation was a perfect fit for the ATT&CK The Gap Campaign," said Reggie Stevens, CEO of MAD20. "Their dedication to empowering practitioners through the CyberGirls Fellowship Program aligns perfectly with our values. We hope that these licenses support Cybersafe Foundation members to explore broader career opportunities and help promote a more secure African continent."
Cybersafe Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) on a mission to facilitate pockets of change that ensure a safer internet for everyone with digital access in Africa. Cybersafe's award-winning and gender-focused CyberGirls and DigiGirls initiatives have trained over 77,000 women and girls in 27 African countries. Additionally, through their flagship initiative #NoGoFallMaga, Cybersafe has launched cybersecurity awareness campaigns reaching over 20,000,000 people: organized cybersecurity awareness training for over 4,000 SMEs, educating over 11,000 employees of these organizations. They have also launched Africa's first storified cybersecurity awareness handbook and Africa's first afrobeat cybersecurity awareness song.
"We’re very excited and thankful to receive MAD20’s donation to further our mission of building a diverse cybersecurity talent pool and facilitating a safer internet for everyone with digital access in Africa," said Confidence Staveley, Executive Director of Cybersafe Foundation. "Training our cybersecurity practitioners on the MITRE ATT&CK framework will go a long way in preparing teams to engage with and overcome attacks against organizations and communities across the continent."
MAD20, spun out of MITRE Engenuity™ in 2023, has quickly become a trusted name in cybersecurity education. With a focus on delivering practical, real-world training on MITRE ATT&CK, MAD20 prepares individuals and organizations to defend against the latest cyber threats. Their state-of-the-art training modules cover a wide range of topics, from basic cybersecurity principles to advanced threat detection and response techniques.
This partnership marks a significant step towards creating a more inclusive cybersecurity workforce. By empowering Cybersafe Foundation members with top-tier training resources, MAD20 and Cybersafe Foundation are working together to build a safer, more secure digital world.
About MAD20:
MAD20 Technologies is the new official home for MITRE ATT&CK® Defender™ (MAD) training and certification programs, which was spun out from MITRE Engenuity™, a tech foundation for the public good and subsidiary of The MITRE Corporation (a not-for-profit corporation committed to the public interest, operating federally funded R&D centers (FFRDCs) on behalf of U.S. government sponsors). MAD20 offers just-in-time training and certification on ATT&CK, helping defenders maintain the advantage over adversaries. Its MAD20 training and certification portal includes content and assessments originally developed by the same ATT&CK subject matter experts who created and maintain the ATT&CK framework knowledge base. Collectively, the MAD20 team represents over 40 years of experience among senior members of the U.S. military within cyber operations. The MAD20 system incorporates elements of the software developed by The MITRE Corporation on behalf of the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit www.mad20.io.
About Cybersafe Foundation:
Cybersafe Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organization with a vision to aid in the creation of a digital environment in Africa where individuals, businesses, and communities can confidently harness the power of the internet without fear of cyber threats. Cybersafe Foundation envisions a future where cybersecurity is ingrained in the fabric of African society, enabling inclusive digital development and fostering a culture of responsible digital citizenship. Through their initiatives, partnerships, and advocacy, the foundation aims to empower Africans with the knowledge, skills, and resources to thrive in the digital age and contribute to a safer and more secure internet ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.cybersafefoundation.org.
The views and opinions contained in this Press Release are those of MAD20 only and should not be construed as an official position or endorsement of any vendor, goods, and/or services by The MITRE Corporation or MITRE Engenuity™.
