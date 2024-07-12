OFP Unveils Enhanced Affiliate Program: Offering Lucrative Commissions and Exclusive Rewards
Our new affiliate program will reward excellence in our affiliate network. With generous commissions and rewards, we aim to provide our affiliates with the tools and incentives they need to succeed.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OFP Funding, one of the leaders in the prop firm market, is proud to announce the launch of its enhanced affiliate program, aimed at providing partners with increased earning potential and exclusive incentives. With a focus on rewarding dedication and driving sales excellence, the revamped program introduces an enticing commission structure and a comprehensive benefit reward program.
— Ruggero Catalano, CEO & Co-Founder
Commission Structure
The cornerstone of the enhanced affiliate program lies in its lucrative commission structure, designed to recognize the efforts of our esteemed partners:
First Purchase: Affiliates will receive an impressive 25% commission on the initial purchase made by referred customers.
Subsequent Purchases: Partners can enjoy an ongoing 15% commission on all future purchases made by the same customer.
Benefit Reward Program
Complementing the commission structure is the Benefit Reward Program, which celebrates sales milestones and incentivizes exceptional performance:
$150k in Sales: Achieve this milestone and unlock a rewarding $5,000 bonus.
$250k in Sales: Reach the $250k sales mark and receive an impressive $7,500 bonus as a token of appreciation.
$500k in Sales: Surpass the half-million sales milestone and enjoy a generous $12,000 bonus.
$700k in Sales: Reach an outstanding $700k in sales and receive an extraordinary $18,000 bonus.
$1M in Sales: Celebrate the pinnacle of success with an exceptional $25,000 bonus upon reaching this milestone.
Why Choose OFP's Affiliate Program?
Generous Commissions: Affiliates can earn substantial commissions on every trading account sale, ensuring that their efforts are duly recognized and rewarded.
Lifetime Commission Structure: Partners benefit from a lifetime commission structure, enabling them to earn from repeat purchases made by referred customers.
Tiered Rewards: Unlock exciting bonuses as sales milestones are achieved, providing additional incentives for continued success.
Flexibility: Partners have the flexibility to choose when to withdraw rewards, maximizing their earnings potential and striving for higher sales targets.
Whether experienced affiliate marketers or new to the industry, partners can leverage OFP's enhanced affiliate program to elevate their earning potential and access exclusive rewards. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to partner with OFP and embark on a journey towards success.
For more information and to join the affiliate program, visit www.ofpfunding.com/ofp-affiliate-program
