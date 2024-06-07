Marketopia’s New Sales Closer as a Service (SCaaS) Completes Growth Solution for Tech Companies

Flexible Program Drives Success for MSP Sales Teams

PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketopia, the industry leader in marketing, lead generation, and sales enablement for tech companies, announces the expansion of its sales service offerings with the launch of Sales Closer as a Service (SCaaS). This innovative program fills the final gap in the sales funnel, providing managed service providers (MSPs) with the high impact closing power they need to drive recurring revenue.

Building on their proven sales methodology used by the industry’s fastest growing MSPs, SCaaS assigns a seasoned sales closer to collaborate directly with MSP owners and their sales teams. These closers are experts at securing signatures, ensuring deals get finalized and maximizing recurring revenue.

With SCaaS, Marketopia stands alone as the only single-source growth solution provider for the tech industry. They take a client's brand from concept to closing, building brand awareness through expert marketing, generating qualified leads (SQL appointments) through sales prospecting, and then working hand-in-hand with businesses to close deals and secure recurring revenue. This translates into significant cost savings compared to hiring in-house sales staff.

Terry Hedden, CEO of Marketopia, said: “The Sales Closer as a Service program grants clients access to seasoned sales professionals with the expertise and experience to confidently navigate even the most complex deals. With our expert guidance, clients will achieve the ‘yes’ they've been working towards.”

He added: “SCaaS is not designed to replace in-house salespeople, but to compliment them and bring Marketopia’s proven best practices to every MSP to help them avoid the pitfalls of losing deals.”

SCaaS offers a flexible, results-oriented engagement model. The only fixed cost to engage starts at just $249 per qualified lead, plus a success fee, but only if the MSP secures a deal. This success-based commission structure ensures a growth-driven engagement and transparent pricing, with the total fee of a closed deal being much lower than what most MSPs pay their in-house salespeople.

SCaaS is especially powerful for MSPs that leverage the principal-led sales model, creating a collaborative environment where business owners work alongside Marketopia’s closers to push deals over the line, securing maximum recurring revenue. It comes off the back of Marketopia’s continued success in helping MSPs across the US and EMEA region achieve outstanding growth, with clients growing profit over 450% in just five years through complete sales and marketing support.

To learn more about Sales Closer as a Service and how it can optimize your MSP's sales process, covering prospecting, sales qualification and management, schedule a meeting with a member of the Marketopia team today.

About Marketopia

Marketopia is the global marketing powerhouse for MSPs, vendors and other tech companies committed to growth. Founded by professionals from the channel, Marketopia specializes in innovative lead generation solutions that get results. We offer marketing, appointment setting, sales enablement, to- and through-partner programs and more — all under one roof.