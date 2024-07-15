VWO Partners with Performics India to Drive Advanced Digital Optimisation Solutions for Clients
Leading Experience Optimisation Platform Teams Up with Publicis Groupe India’s Performance Marketing Powerhouse
VWO, the leading experience optimisation platform, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Performics India, a premier performance marketing agency of Publicis Groupe India. This collaboration aims to empower businesses with cutting-edge optimisation tools and performance marketing strategies that enhance customer experiences and drive growth.
— Lalatendu Das, CEO, Performics India
As digital experiences become increasingly critical to business success, the partnership between VWO and Performics represents a significant transformation and a conscious choice to drive in the industry. VWO's robust experimentation and optimisation platform will complement Performics India's data-driven performance marketing expertise, creating a synergy that provides clients with comprehensive solutions to achieve superior digital performance and customer engagement.
By integrating VWO's cutting-edge technology with Performics India's expansive marketing capabilities, this partnership will deliver enhanced data insights, performance marketing, and optimisation strategies. Clients will gain deeper user insights through VWO's advanced analytics and Performics India's 'Performing Funnels', a data-led experimentation service for CRO, driving personalised experiences, higher conversions, and increased lifetime value (LTV). This collaboration will provide customisable frameworks for sustained growth and a competitive advantage.
Sparsh Gupta, CEO of VWO, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, “Performics India is a leader in performance marketing, and we are excited to collaborate with them. This partnership will enable us to provide unparalleled optimization solutions that drive business results. We look forward to working together to help clients achieve their digital goals and create exceptional customer experiences.”
Lalatendu Das, CEO, Performics India, said, “I am excited about our partnership with VWO. We at Performics India continuously strive towards improving conversion rates on digital channels to deliver optimal RoAS for our clients. In that context, we find right synergies with VWO’s CRO and agile creative testing capabilities. I look forward to this collaboration in delivering significant value to our clients."
About Performics
As the original performance marketing agency, Performics converts consumer intent into revenue for the world's most admired brands. Across a global network operating in 41 countries worldwide, Performics creates connected and personalised digital experiences across paid, owned, and earned media. RECMA recognized Performics as one of its Top Digital Agency Networks of 2014. Headquartered in Chicago, Performics is a Publicis Media company. To learn more, visit www.performics.com. Demand Performance. Learn more at www.performics.com.
About VWO
VWO is an experience optimization platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs backed by customer behaviour data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioural insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalize experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey. For more information, visit www.vwo.com.
