Việt Nam advertising festival opens in Bình Dương Province

VIETNAM, July 12 - BÌNH DƯƠNG — The Vietnam Advertising Festival opened in the southern province of Bình Dương on July 11, drawing the participation of more than 600 representatives from the Government agencies, organisations, enterprises and experts in the sector.

The event, held by the Vietnam Advertising Association (VAA), also lured tens of thousands of visitors from China, the Republic of Korea (RoK), India, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Laos and Thailand.

At the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trịnh Thị Thủy highlighted the significance of the advertising industry to the country’s economic growth, adding the cultural industry has a vital role in the socio-economic development, with the production value of some VNĐ1 quadrillion (US$44 billion) during 2018-2022, posting an average expansion of nearly 7.2 per cent per year.

She stressed that festival is an important to concretise the nation’s cultural development strategy by 2030 as approved by the Prime Minster.

Various Memoranda of Understanding was signed between the VAA and its Chinese and Korean peers.

The Vietnam Advertising Exhibition is taking place on July 11-13 within the framework of the festival, with domestic and foreign firms showcasing the state-of-the-art advertising technologies at 250 booths. It creates opportunities for businesses and organisations to seek prestigious suppliers, thus promoting trade ties and develop the Vietnamese advertising industry.

The festival also features a seminar on bolstering the international trade and cultural industry of Bình Dương province, an artistic photo contest called “Vietnam – World Rendezvous”, a job fair, and a charity run. — VNS