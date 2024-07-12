Bình Định trade fair features special seafoods

VIETNAM, July 12 - BÌNH ĐỊNH — As many as 55 food business establishments, restaurants, and traditional craft villages are showcasing seafood and “One commune, One product” (OCOP) products at a trade fair in the central province of Bình Định, which kicked off on July 11.

The five-day event is part of the 2024 Bình Định Essence of Land and Sea Festival, the highlight of which is the demonstration of skills in dissecting a 50 kg, 1.4-meter-long Pacific bluefin tuna by Japanese chef Tatsuhiko Itano. There is also a cocktail mixing performance featuring Bầu Đá liquor, a specialty from Bình Định.

The event offers a chance for visitors to interact with chefs, and personally grill tuna according to their preferences, as well as sample unique cocktails.

According to Vice Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Đình Kha, Bình Định tuna products are not only popular and highly consumed domestically but also exported to European countries.

The event is expected to help the locality create a distinctive brand for Bình Định tuna, contributing to attracting more tourists, thus bringing about amotivation for the local socio-economic development, he said. — VNS