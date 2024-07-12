Implementation Coordinator (short-term)

Position reserved for citizens of Lao PDR

Exciting opportunity to contribute to the primary education sector in Laos

Based in Vientiane

Full-time, short-term contract of 6 months

The Program

The Basic Education Quality and Access in Lao PDR (BEQUAL) program is led by the Government of Lao PDR with support from the Australian Government to advance the education priorities of the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) as described in the Education and Sports Sector Development Plan (ESSDP). BEQUAL Phase 2 continues the substantial progress and builds upon the achievements of the first phase (2015-2022). It provides support to the development of an enabling and inclusive teaching and learning environment for teachers and learners with a focus on those who may be disadvantaged because of gender, disability, ethnicity or language.

The Position

This Implementation Coordinator position based in Vientiane is a short-term position to support BEQUAL program activities at sub-national level including coordination, activity planning/budgeting and monitoring. The position will have a role in supporting grant systems as well as financial management and reporting/acquittals at sub-national level. The position will work closely with the other BEQUAL Regional Team staff located in Vientiane and across the three Teacher Training Colleges locations to ensure consistent and streamlined project coordination. The position will also work closely with the broader BEQUAL team, in particular the technical and Operations teams, to support smooth program implementation.

The Person

The successful candidate has demonstrated practical experience coordinating and supporting the implementation of small grants mechanisms or similar funding mechanisms in the not-for-profit sector, including administrative and operational tasks, planning, budgeting, and acquittal of program funds. The successful candidate has experience establishing and maintaining effective working relationships with Government of Lao officials and has experience working across cultures and as part of a diverse team with an eagerness to contribute to and facilitate transformational change in the quality of primary teaching.

How to Apply

Tetra Tech International Development is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage women, persons with a disability and people of diverse ethnicities to apply. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, or age.

To apply for this position please visit Tetra Tech International Development https://tetratech.referrals.selectminds.com/intdev/jobs/implementation-coordinator-short-term-43502

or search job Requisition number #75500000239

Applications close 11:55 pm, Thursday, the 25th of July 2024.