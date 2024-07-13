DST LAUNCHES BRUNEI’s FIRST SUPERAPP ‘MyDST SuperApp’

Demonstrating the SuperApp to the Guest of Honour Launching of SuperApp by the Guest of Honour

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BRUNEI DAN MUARA, BRUNEI, July 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datastream Digital Sdn Bhd (DST) is proud to announce the launch of its new brand story, ‘Digitalising. Everyone.’ and the highly anticipated MyDST SuperApp. The event marks a significant milestone in DST's journey from disruptor to market leader. Continuously focusing on the needs of the nation, DST has adapted and thrived in an environment characterised by competition and rapid change.

By reimagining the utilisation of technology, processes, and people, DST is paving the way for a true Cashless Society in Brunei, empowering MSMEs and creating a robust digital ecosystem with its e-wallet. This platform facilitates seamless financial transactions, fosters economic inclusion, and provides essential e-government services, enhancing efficiency and convenience. In today's fast-paced digital era, users demand a unified platform that simplifies and enhances their daily interactions, providing seamless financial transactions, convenient access to essential services, and robust security. The need for integrated, user-friendly experiences that cater to the diverse needs of the population increases as users become more and more digitally inclined.

DST’s new ‘MyDST SuperApp’ aims to solve these issues by consolidating various functionalities into a single, comprehensive digital ecosystem that empowers users, supports MSMEs, fosters a more connected and efficient society in Brunei while ensuring safety and trust in digital interactions. MyDST SuperApp presents a comprehensive suite of features designed to cater to a wide array of user requirements, from the convenient ‘e-wallet’ facilitating seamless peer-to-peer transfers via QR code or contacts, to the enticing ‘Cashback Rewards’ available on selected transactions, and the efficient management of insurance and takaful through Insurans TAIB, users can also enjoy personalised telecommunications services encompassing data plans and bill payments.

The MyDST SuperApp further enhances user experience with a vast Digital Marketplace ‘Shop’, offering a curated selection of exclusive food and retail items, while simplifying the process of paying school fees with Biller services. DST's platform stands at the forefront of Brunei's digital economy, making essential ‘Government Services’ readily accessible to enhance efficiency and convenience. By offering a unified platform for these services, DST actively supports the government's digital transformation objectives, fostering increased engagement and contributing to the creation of a more connected and efficient society in Brunei. Robust security measures powered by ‘eID’, leveraging cutting-edge machine learning technologies, ensure heightened protection against fraudulent activities, providing users with peace of mind in their digital transactions.

"Our new brand story, ‘Digitalising. Everyone.’ and the MyDST SuperApp, embodies our commitment to innovation and community empowerment. By integrating diverse services into one platform, we are not just adapting to the digital age; we are leading the charge towards a cashless, connected, and inclusive Brunei. These launches are more than just milestones—they are a testament to our dedication to enhancing the daily lives of our users and driving the digital economy." says Radin Sufri Radin Basiuni, CEO of DST.

For DST ‘Digitalising. Everyone.’ means empowering an entire Community through digital inclusion using our MyDST SuperApp. As we embark on this journey as a Digital Co. we not only diversify our business to meet every digital need with ready solutions, but also DST is ready to champion the digital generation.

DST Digitalising. Everyone.