DST and Ericsson Partner to Accelerate DST’s Digital Journey Leveraging AWS

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BRUNEI DARUSSALAM, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datastream Digital Sdn Bhd (DST) and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have signed a deal to elevate DST’s customer interaction application to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. The application is hosted as a cloud-native application on AWS.

DST’s digital-first strategy has enabled the company to maintain its advanced position in the Brunei market by providing end users with new and innovative digital channels to avail DST’s market leading offerings.

As part of this agreement, Ericsson provides DST with technical services to design, build and uplift the native application to be enhanced for supporting DST’s ambition of growing digital customer interactions. This multi-tenant application provides the digital foundation and agility for accelerating DST’s vision of becoming a fully digital service provider and taking its innovation across the region.

The customer interaction application is part of Ericsson’s Business and Operations Support Systems service offering that enables customer engagements across different digital channels like Chatbot, Mobile App, Operator Portal, SMS & Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), easing the subscribers’ journey for product purchases and subscriptions, expediting monetisation of new revenue opportunities.

Radin Sufri Radin Basiuni, CEO of DST, said “DST is opportune to work alongside industry leading partners, AWS and Ericsson to achieve our DigitalCo aspirations. DST is the first Brunei telco to run our core telecommunications systems in the cloud enabling us to be the digital services leader in Brunei by focusing on development of new digital services. Our DigitalCo strategy is offering innovative digital services through its MyDST app. The breadth of innovation under this project supporting our DigitalCo strategy, extends from migrating to the AWS cloud, to powering an interactive chatbot and dynamic service offerings, on an omni channel engagement experience.”

Jayanth Nagarajan, Head of Telecom Industry (Asia-Pacific and Japan), AWS says: ”Customers increasingly expect an enhanced, consistent, and seamlessly integrated experience in addressing their needs across channels – ranging from traditional SMS, email, social media, mobile app, chatbots, and more. We are delighted that DST chose Ericsson and AWS to unite the multi-channel customer experience as a key first step in their cloud native journey, and we look forward to continuing to support more of such innovation.”

Ludvig Landgren, Head of MOAI Cloud Software and Services, Ericsson said “This work is a great example of close collaboration and innovation between DST, AWS and Ericsson. It enables DST to launch and monetise new and innovative service experiences for its subscribers in a faster and more efficient way. The deal has further strengthened our relationship with DST and AWS paving the way for more successful collaborations in the future.”

