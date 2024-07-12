Minister Gayton McKenzie on passing of Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala

Minister McKenzie on the tragic passing of Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, extends his condolences to the family, friends and many fans of football legend Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala, who died aged 75 today.

Born in Orlando East in Soweto in 1949, Tshabalala started his sporting life as a boxer, but found his true passion in football. He went on to become a founding member of Kaizer Chiefs in 1970. He was always cheerful, outgoing and smiling, and was called Screamer because he always shouted incessantly for the ball on the field.

He also earned other nicknames while with Sundowns in the 1980s, where his style with the team earned him the monikers “Piano” and “Shoe-Shine”.

Tshabalala was Bafana Bafana’s first head coach after the country’s readmission to international football in 1992, and his life was central to the development of football in South Africa.

He was notably a technical director at Orlando Pirates in the 2000s. His fingerprints therefore extend across some of our country’s biggest football brands.

The Minister says, “We remember Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala on this sad day and pay tribute to his legacy and contribution that fostered many football talents and teams over several decades.”

“Lala ngoxolo, Bra Stan.”

