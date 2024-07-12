Submit Release
Chinese Ambassador to Georgia Zhou Qian Meets with FAO Regional Director Jehle

On July 9, Chinese Ambassador to Georgia Zhou Qian met with FAO Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Jehle. The meeting was also attended by Zhao Chuanyi, Counselor  for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Embassy.

Jehle introduced the international cooperation between FAO and China, as well as the projects carried out by FAO in Georgia. FAO hopes to strengthen contact with China to exchange views on the possibility of trilateral cooperation such as agricultural digitalization in Georgia.

Ambassador Zhou noted that the establishment of strategic partnership between China and Georgia has injected new impetus into the cooperation between the two countries in various fields such as agriculture. China-Georgia agricultural cooperation has a foundation and potential. We are willing to maintain contact with FAO and work together to promote agricultural modernization in Georgia and the region.

