Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu Meets with Secretary for Justice of Hong Kong SAR Government Paul Lam Ting-kwok

On July 11, 2024, Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu met with Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) who is visiting Beijing. The two sides had an exchange of views on the implementation of the policy of "One Country, Two Systems" and the Basic Law of the Hong Kong SAR, supporting the Hong Kong SAR's development as the leading centre for international legal and dispute resolution services in the Asia-Pacific Region, and promoting the establishment of an international organization for mediation, among other issues.